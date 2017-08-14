Mariners To Select Contract Of Andrew Albers

The Mariners will select the contract of just-acquired lefty Andrew Albers, per MLB.com’s Greg Johns (via Twitter). He’ll step into the rotation spot that opened when James Paxton hit the DL.

It’s not yet known how the M’s will clear roster space, but corresponding moves will need to be made before the scheduled start tomorrow. Albers is not on the 40-man roster, as he was playing on a minor-league deal when Seattle dealt for him on Friday.

Albers has not yet made an appearance, so his first work in his new organization will come at the major league level. The southpaw has seen the majors in the past, though only for 79 2/3 total innings, most of which came back in 2013.

That said, Albers has been quite good this year for the top Braves affiliate. He owns 2.61 ERA with 8.6 K/9 and 1.4 BB/9 over his 120 2/3 innings. The soft-tossing control artist also owns a solid 46.1% groundball rate.

Needless to say, it’s hard to land pitching in August, so the M’s will hope their creative solution pays dividends. Albers was not on a 40-man roster and therefore did not need to pass through waivers to be traded.