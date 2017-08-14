Mariners To Select Contract Of Andrew Albers

The Mariners will select the contract of just-acquired lefty Andrew Albers, per MLB.com’s Greg Johns (via Twitter). He’ll step into the rotation spot that opened when James Paxton hit the DL.
It’s not yet known how the M’s will clear roster space, but corresponding moves will need to be made before the scheduled start tomorrow. Albers is not on the 40-man roster, as he was playing on a minor-league deal when Seattle dealt for him on Friday.
Albers has not yet made an appearance, so his first work in his new organization will come at the major league level. The southpaw has seen the majors in the past, though only for 79 2/3 total innings, most of which came back in 2013.
That said, Albers has been quite good this year for the top Braves affiliate. He owns 2.61 ERA with 8.6 K/9 and 1.4 BB/9 over his 120 2/3 innings. The soft-tossing control artist also owns a solid 46.1% groundball rate.
Needless to say, it’s hard to land pitching in August, so the M’s will hope their creative solution pays dividends. Albers was not on a 40-man roster and therefore did not need to pass through waivers to be traded.
nmendoza44
From Triple A with the Braves to the Mariners’ rotation in place of an ace.
RunDMC
Is that how deep ATL’s farm is or how veil-thin SEA’s rotation is?
bravesfan88
He was a minor league free agent signing, so it was a free gamble for the Braves…He was never a prospect, so the Braves depth really has nothing to do with it…
..Seattle’s starting rotation and their AAA/AA depth already started the season fairly thin, but since almost every single one of their starters has been injured…..this is the end result…
To Albers credit though, he has been pitching excellent lately, and pretty much all year long, even with him rotating between the bullpen and the AAA rotation…
Albers could be a diamond in the rough for Seattle…He’s worked hard to get back to the majors, so I certainly hope he takes this opportunity and runs with it!!
ReverieDays
Paxton is hurt? crazy, the guy is such a workhorse.
24TheKid
That’s sarcasm right?
mp9
Another Canadian Lefty to Replace Paxton!
WsuMojo
Gallardo please. Yes it will open another hole in the rotation but having our backup catcher Ruiz pitch in his place would b an improvement.
JDGoat
Can’t be any worse than Gallardo
xscalabr
Looks like my Halos will continue to stop on the Seattle Mediocres
bravesfan88
It would be pretty funny if Albers shuts down the Angels….Not likely, but still funny…