Melvin Upton Requests & Receives Release From Giants

The Giants have released veteran outfielder Melvin Upton after he requested his release, as Jon Heyman of Fan Rag first reported on Twitter. Upton, it seems, is hopeful of catching on with a contender down the stretch.
Upton, who turns 33 today, caught on with the Giants in early April after he was released by the Blue Jays at the end of camp. He has seen only minimal action since, owing to thumb and shoulder issues. And none of it has come at the major-league level.
If Upton doesn’t make it back to the majors this year, it would represent his first season without MLB action since way back in 2005. He certainly will need to show he warrants a roster spot before he’ll have an opportunity, as he struggled badly late last year and Toronto and has hit just .244/.306/.333 over 49 plate appearances this year at Triple-A.
Still, it is conceivable that Upton could end up being a useful bench piece for a late-season run. He has long been a stolen base threat and quality overall baserunner. While defensive metrics have wavered on his glovework in center, both UZR and DRS graded him as a positive contributor in left field in 2016.
Comments
Zach725
Lazy, terrible, bad attitude. Good riddance. -braves fan.
geejohnny
Ditto…ditto…and ditto… Rays fan.
pukelit
Ditto, ditto, ditto- Phillies fan, he didn’t play for the phils i just know he sucks
infieldflyrule
Ditto – Jays Fan
cmancoley
Ditto – Padres Fan
dodgerfan711
It says alot when the Braves traded Kimbrel for nothing in a rebuild just to get rid of upton.
sufferfortribe
My mom was happy when the Braves got rid of him.
CardsNation5
LOL
sideeffect34
Tigers
Pax vobiscum
And Phillies fans and talk radio types were angry that the Phils didn’t make a play for him. Just dumb luck they missed out on that train wreck.
truthlemonade
He should sign with the Padres. Why not? They’re already paying him. And this could be the San Diego’s first season ever without an African American player, so yeah, why not? Jabari Blash is from the US Virgin Islands.
JoeyPankake
So they should sign a guy who is terrible just for the sake of signing an African American player? The virtue signaling is getting out of hand these days.
truthlemonade
That and the Padres are already paying him. Sign him on October 1, and have him pinch run on the last day of the season.
ReverieDays
That’s weird, I could have sworn Melvin Upton was from America, not Africa.
GoRockies
Upton is from Norfolk Virginia
Polish Hammer
And Dave Matthews is from South Africa, so he would then be considered African American right? 😉
ReverieDays
Apparently!
bobtillman
The guy is poison……let him move on……
Wolf Chan
I forgot he was even in the giants system… It’s been that kind of year as a giants fan I guess.
Flipjunior89
I didn’t even know he signed with the giants
JD396
What good are five tools if the carpenter never shows up for work?