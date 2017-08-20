Mets Acquire Jacob Rhame From Dodgers As PTBNL In Curtis Granderson Trade

The Mets and Dodgers have completed their Curtis Granderson trade from Friday. New York announced that it has acquired minor league right-hander Jacob Rhame as the player to be named later in the swap. Rhame will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.
The 24-year-old Rhame had been with LA since 2013, when it selected him in the sixth round of the draft. The reliever ascended to the Triple-A level for the first time last season and logged a 3.29 ERA with 10.0 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 in 63 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Rhame has tossed 48 more PCL frames this year and posted a worse ERA (4.31) and a similar K/9 (10.31), to go with a low-30s ground-ball percentage, but his walk rate has trended in the right direction (1.88 BB/9).
Rhame ranked as the Dodgers’ 28th-best prospect prior to the trade, according to MLB.com, which notes that he possesses a 94 mph to 98 mph heater that can occasionally hit triple digits. However, the outlet cautions that Rhame’s limited repertoire and extreme fly ball ways could make it difficult for him to carve out a big league future.
Comments
dodgerfan711
Rhame is a decent return for the Mets as a ptbnl.
mack22
Agreed
BlueSkyLA
Maybe but he’s at best an edge case to see any significant time in the majors. Don’t know how he deserved to be in the Dodgers’ top 30 really.
jbigz12
Mets stocking up on the reliever prospects.
pjmcnu
Intentionally stocking up, or MiLB relievers is all they’ve been able to get? I suspect the latter.
Connorsoxfan
@ the guy who kept obnoxiously saying top 30 prospects are never PTBNLs
jbigz12
Trea turner could verify.
DXC
Shows what just picking up the remainder of the contract (a few million dollars they were already committed to) does for the return. He might be the best prospect they got back, and for the guy least valued as among Reid, Duda and Bruce.
Hard to believe they needed to save Rivera’s remaining salary (under $300,000) at the cost of having him catch the younger pitchers in September.
pandamets
The “hitter friendly PCL” is overstated in this case. OK City is a neutral park in the American Conference. Most of the hitter friendly parks are in the Pacific Conference, and the league plays a very imbalanced schedule. Vegas and the Pacific Conference are a whole different ballgame.