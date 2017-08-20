Mets Acquire Jacob Rhame From Dodgers As PTBNL In Curtis Granderson Trade

The Mets and Dodgers have completed their Curtis Granderson trade from Friday. New York announced that it has acquired minor league right-hander Jacob Rhame as the player to be named later in the swap. Rhame will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old Rhame had been with LA since 2013, when it selected him in the sixth round of the draft. The reliever ascended to the Triple-A level for the first time last season and logged a 3.29 ERA with 10.0 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 in 63 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Rhame has tossed 48 more PCL frames this year and posted a worse ERA (4.31) and a similar K/9 (10.31), to go with a low-30s ground-ball percentage, but his walk rate has trended in the right direction (1.88 BB/9).

Rhame ranked as the Dodgers’ 28th-best prospect prior to the trade, according to MLB.com, which notes that he possesses a 94 mph to 98 mph heater that can occasionally hit triple digits. However, the outlet cautions that Rhame’s limited repertoire and extreme fly ball ways could make it difficult for him to carve out a big league future.