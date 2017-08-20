Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Mets Acquire Jacob Rhame From Dodgers As PTBNL In Curtis Granderson Trade

By | at

The Mets and Dodgers have completed their Curtis Granderson trade from Friday. New York announced that it has acquired minor league right-hander Jacob Rhame as the player to be named later in the swap. Rhame will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.

[Updated Mets Depth Chart]

The 24-year-old Rhame had been with LA since 2013, when it selected him in the sixth round of the draft. The reliever ascended to the Triple-A level for the first time last season and logged a 3.29 ERA with 10.0 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 in 63 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Rhame has tossed 48 more PCL frames this year and posted a worse ERA (4.31) and a similar K/9 (10.31), to go with a low-30s ground-ball percentage, but his walk rate has trended in the right direction (1.88 BB/9).

Rhame ranked as the Dodgers’ 28th-best prospect prior to the trade, according to MLB.com, which notes that he possesses a 94 mph to 98 mph heater that can occasionally hit triple digits. However, the outlet cautions that Rhame’s limited repertoire and extreme fly ball ways could make it difficult for him to carve out a big league future.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Rhame is a decent return for the Mets as a ptbnl.

    0
    0

    • Maybe but he’s at best an edge case to see any significant time in the majors. Don’t know how he deserved to be in the Dodgers’ top 30 really.

      0
      0

    • Intentionally stocking up, or MiLB relievers is all they’ve been able to get? I suspect the latter.

      0
      0

  3. @ the guy who kept obnoxiously saying top 30 prospects are never PTBNLs

    1
    0

  4. Shows what just picking up the remainder of the contract (a few million dollars they were already committed to) does for the return. He might be the best prospect they got back, and for the guy least valued as among Reid, Duda and Bruce.

    Hard to believe they needed to save Rivera’s remaining salary (under $300,000) at the cost of having him catch the younger pitchers in September.

    1
    0

  5. The “hitter friendly PCL” is overstated in this case. OK City is a neutral park in the American Conference. Most of the hitter friendly parks are in the Pacific Conference, and the league plays a very imbalanced schedule. Vegas and the Pacific Conference are a whole different ballgame.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top