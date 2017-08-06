Mets Notes: Syndergaard, Harvey, Collins, Bruce, D’Arnaud

Westeros is a long way from Citi Field, though that didn’t stop Noah Syndergaard from appearing in tonight’s episode of Game Of Thrones. The Mets right-hander was on set last November in Spain to work as an extra as part of a large battle scene. Without giving away spoilers, Syndergaard gets to show off his throwing motion in the form of tossing a spear, though he faces an even larger challenge than trying to get through the Nationals lineup.

