Mets Notes: Asdrubal, Bruce, Wright

Heartened by the improved play of Asdrubal Cabrera at third base and the versatility it adds to his repertoire, the Mets are “warming” to the idea of exercising Cabrera’s 2018 club option, reports Newsday’s Marc Carig. As Carig points out, Cabrera’s $8.5MM option comes with a relatively notable $2MM buyout, so the decision on him effectively comes down to a one-year, $6.5MM call. The Mets had been shopping Cabrera more aggressively earlier in July but actually backed off a bit leading up to the non-waiver deadline, according to Carig. New York is hardly closed off to the idea of trading Cabrera, but with the possibility of receiving only a marginal return in an August deal, the Mets may also simply elect to plan for him to play multiple positions at a reasonable rate in 2018. Cabrera, 32 in November, is hitting .262/.338/.405 with nine homers in 2017.
More on the Mets…
- Carig also reports that the Mets have “explored” the possibility of keeping Jay Bruce beyond the 2017 season — an arrangement that would leave Michael Conforto as the team’s primary center fielder at least for a few years. GM Sandy Alderson has expressed growing confidence that Conforto could handle that spot, however, Carig continues. The two sides have yet to discuss an extension, per Carig, but the Mets could make Bruce a qualifying offer and/or pursue a reunion in free agency. The 30-year-old Bruce is hitting .265/.329/.538 with 29 homers and vastly improved defensive ratings in 2017. The New York Post’s Mike Puma, meanwhile, wrote yesterday that Bruce seems intent on exploring the free agent market but also wouldn’t rule out a return to the Mets. “I’m not in the bridge-burning business,” said Bruce before explaining that he’ll consider all opportunities and scenarios.
- Third baseman David Wright has been cleared to resume “light baseball activities” after finishing extensive rehab work with an orthopedic specialist, writes Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. Wright has played catch and begun some light fielding drills, per Ackert, who notes that throwing was the biggest difficulty for Wright when he was shut down back in Spring Training. With the team’s 2018 outlook at third base currently murky — Ackert explores the options at greater length — Wright’s ability or inability to show progress between now and season’s end will be an important factor as the Mets determine their offseason plans.
Comments
metsfan31
Trade Cabrera for a bag of baseballs. Please buy out David Wright. Call up Smith for first resign Bruce keep Conforto in Center next year he is not the best out there but not the worst. Grandy will be gone after the season and Cep ain’t going no where. I love TJ Rivera he is old school hard player. Second will be open next season, need some youth in the field. Maybe add a bullpen arm. I hate Salas
realgone2
Not much they can do with Wright if he wants to try and keep playing.
staticoverdub
The most likely explanation for his continued rehab attempts is that they are a condition of his insurance policy:
link to amazinavenue.com
Policy won’t pay if he retires/quits attempting to return.
metsfan31
Yeah I know I feel bad for the dude
Glock17
Salas is absolute garbage! I swear I have never saw an in inning that was a 1-2-3 inning.. it’s always a walk or a hit or a run. He’s terrible. I would love them to resign Bruce. He’s a good guy and let’s be honest he’s had a hell of a year. Where would the Mets be without him this year? I mean let’s be honest, they aren’t a very good team due to multiple reasons. Injuries, bad play, underachieving, etc. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots and it seems like he’s adjusted to playing in NY.
frankthetank1985
Straight and to the point. Lol.
They need someone who can hit the ball for power from either the second base or third base position. Rivera is fine for one of them but then the power needs to come from the other. This years free agent class is terrible, which would be the only reason I am fine with keeping Cabrera for the one year. Any other free agent class I would say to sell him for anything you can get. Flores is the interesting part. Do the Mets give him one full season at 2nd or 3rd to see if he can do it, rather than trading for a player (probably having to deal one of the pitchers for anything of value) or rather than chancing a lesser talented free agent. They may be stuck with having to give Flores a full time try. And who knows, maybe they will be surprised. What they need the most is a deep roster to protect from these health issues. While no one could have overcome the wrath of injuries they faced early on, having Cabrera and Reyes (resign) as backups (rather than starters) may be an interesting thing.
Just some thoughts on possible ideas out there.
And just a thought on catcher. While Travis is nothing of what Mets fans hoped he would be, he is actually a pretty average player. He isn’t hurting you much at least offensively. May people say they need to upgrade at catcher. You won’t be able to find anyone out there available that is going to make that much of a difference over Travis. So I say keep bringing him back until arbitration years are gone or until a minor leaguer comes up and pushes him out.
lesterdnightfly
That “wrath of injuries” is as bad as The Wrath of Khan.
Not only that, but they’ve had a RASH of injuries that no amount of calamine lotion could cure.
pandamets
No one’s getting rid of d’Arnaud. He is Met property for another two years and is cheap.. But he can’t stand on his own as the only catcher they have, so they need to go get someone else, anyway. . Plawecki hasn’t shown yet that he is even a major leaguer, let alone a platoon player. Even if he hits better in his next call-up, he has thrown out only 20% of the runners who try to steal this year in Vegas. . Yeah, they need another catcher. Whether that makes d’Arnaud a platoon player or a back-up or the lead man in a two-man tandem remains to be seen. But they need another catcher. And Avila might just be a good step up from Travis. .
staticoverdub
The deadline acquisitions will hopefully help the bullpen in 2018 and moving forward.
Could see Callahan and/or Nogosek in the near future, with Smith and Bautista coming up later.
pandamets
Silly to talk up Nogosek and Bautista at all. They’re in advanced-A, and just got there a month ago. too far away to expect anythig out of them – close to 80% of the player at that level never reach the majors.
Smith (pitching well in AA) is a lot closer than Nogosek, anyway. Not sure why you’d Nogosek ahead of him in your hierarchy.
Bautista is nothign more than a lottery ticket who happens to have a live arm. Walking a ton of guys in adv-A right now. Some guys outgorw their control problems. But in reality, most do not.
staticoverdub
The deadline acquisitions will hopefully help the bullpen in 2018 and moving forward.
Key word: hopefully
Could see Callahan…
Key word: could
On Nogosek – “The 22-year-old right-hander has earned above-average grades for his fastball, slider and cutter, and those offerings combined with his advanced pedigree out of college could push him up the Mets’ chain fairly quickly.”
link to milb.com
My guess based on nothing more than reading things and not ever having seen any of these players is that, despite currently being at a lower level, Nogosek will get a shot sooner than Smith. My bad for guessing the opposite of your guess.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Solaris611
Still 3 LONG years remaining on Wright’s contract after 2017. Something’s gotta give – either he retires or Mets eat the last 3 years – to free up a spot on the 40 man roster that can be occupied by a productive player. Wright’s back problem is degenerative which means it’s never going to get better. The guy means a lot to the organization I know, but it’s time to move on.
empiresam
Or negotiations begin with the insurer.
Steve Adams
As Ackert explains in her column (and as has been previously reported), the Mets are recouping a great deal of Wright’s contract via insurance.
Alowishus
Buy out his remaining years and offer him a place on the front office. I am a Braves fan but have never had anything but respect for Wright. He should be a Met as long as he wants, even if it isn’t as a player.
SimplyAmazin91
Add like several bullpen arms, guys like Brandon Kintzler or Mike Minor seem to fit. Maybe even a trade for Kelvin Herrera since his stock is down.
morebreakdowns
The fact that they are thinking about keeping cabrera and bruce is a joke. I like Bruce and cabrera is an average player but this compromises the team defensively. I’d rather see Flores at 3rd than cabrera, same defensive value with a load more offensive upside IMO. When is this organization going to stop compromising the teams defense for the sake of some “offense”. go out get a true CF, 2B, and C, improve that up the middle defense so they can take advantage of a hopefully healthy pitching staff next year.
staticoverdub
I am intrigued by the idea of Brandon Nimmo in CF.
He has the athleticism, and his plate discipline could provide very solid OBP.
morebreakdowns
I wouldn’t be opposed to that as he is a true CF, I think they have some players in the system that they can take a gamble on to cover either 2B or CF, Cecchini, Rivera, Nimmo, Lagares (health permitting) and even Guillorme. They don’t have the catcher depth though, I would try a buy low on Lucroy, or an Avila, and I would plug in unproven players at both CF and 2B so you would have to go outand get a player to play one of those.
pandamets
To suggest that Fores has defensive value at 3rd is way off base. He’s a bad 3B. The only place he plays adequately is 2nd. You have no 3B for next year. and the MEts aren’t going to sing a real every day 3B as long as David Wright is lurking in the background. So they’re going to try and cobble something together again at that position. Cabrera is as reliable a player as you’re going to gt for $6.5 million.
morebreakdowns
I was saying they have the same defensive value as in zero, I could have been a little clearer. I just think all around, Flores is better than Cabrera, especially offensively, and it is also not going to kill you to have 1 below average defensive player on the field, especially at a corner.
BalcoBomber
Could Wright finish out his days as a DH in the AL?