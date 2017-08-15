Mets Acquire Travis Snider, Sign Neil Wagner

The Mets have announced two minor acquisitions, with outfielder Travis Snider joining the club through a trade with the Rangers and righty Neil Wagner signing a minors deal with the organization. Both players will head to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Snider, 29, comes over in a minor swap with the Rangers. He did not need to clear waivers since he was on the 40-man roster. Cash considerations will go to Texas in return, per Marc Carig of Newsday (via Twitter).

Though he has not seen the majors since 2015, Snider has taken nearly two thousand plate appearances at the game’s highest level with the Blue Jays, Pirates, and Orioles. He had been playing with the Rangers’ top affiliate this year, posting a .294/.375/.435 batting line over 413 trips to the plate.

New York doesn’t have a clear need at the major league level for Snider right now, but perhaps that could change. The club has moved numerous veterans already, and may still consider swaps involving Curtis Granderson.

Wagner, too, could either function as upper-level depth or provide a fresh arm to the pen. Like Snider, he has appeared in the bigs with Toronto; he also had a brief debut stint with the A’s. Wagner hasn’t seen the majors since 2014, but was pitching well this year at Triple-A in the Rays organization. Through 44 innings, he owns a 3.07 ERA with 8.4 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9.