Mets To Promote Dominic Smith

The Mets will promote first base prospect Dominic Smith to the majors on Friday, general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters, including Marc Carig of Newsday (Twitter link). Smith will follow shortstop Amed Rosario as the second well-regarded prospect to join the out-of-contention Mets since the non-waiver trade deadline passed July 31.
The extended wait for Smith came thanks in part to the Mets’ logjam of veteran position players, but they mitigated that in recent weeks by trading first base options Lucas Duda and Jay Bruce. When they dealt Bruce to the Indians on Wednesday, it became obvious that the 22-year-old Smith would be bound for the majors sooner than later.
Smith is among the game’s top 50 prospects, according to MLB.com and Baseball America, with the former noting in its free scouting report that he has lived up to the hype that accompanied him as a first-round pick in 2013. The lefty-swinger owns “a very advanced approach at the plate” with “outstanding defensive ability,” per MLB.com, which touts Smith as a potential everyday first baseman.
Smith got his first taste of Triple-A action this year and slashed a terrific .330/.386/.519 with 16 home runs in 500 plate appearances. While he had the benefit of playing in both the extremely hitter-friendly setting of Las Vegas and the offense-driven Pacific Coast League, Smith still posted a line 33 percent better than the PCL average, according to FanGraphs’ wRC+ metric. He was similarly effective at lower levels from 2013-16.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
caballorage77
About time
sagbagels
is he going to save the season? if not, then its not about time…
BravesFan7241
I don’t understand your argument
BravesFan7241
Ohhhh nevermind I read further and saw you’re just a troll lol
frankthetank1985
New round of the future begins in full. Conforto Rosario and smith. Potential new cornerstones that hopefully stay healthy and help with a new direction for this club. Always “ifs” with this team, but “if” they can get half the health back from the 5 young arms, and “if” these young kids produce like their potential says they can, could be a one year slump and a nice comeback next year.
sagbagels
how is it a new round when theres only 2 new guys? idiot statement by idiot guy.
NYfan0043
Okay it’s only two new guys, but conforto is starting to show what he can do when he plays a full season and is 24 years old so he is going to be a young player they can build around. Idk who made you the comment police but maybe you should know what you are talking about before you start commenting on other people’s comments that make perfect sense
sagbagels
what? that absolutely doesn’t justify wtf he said…so far rosario is struggling…if his sentiment was that he was excited for conforto’s progression, then just say that…also kind of you to speak for him…maybe dont talk for others moron
btamm
Rosario has been in the league for 2 weeks and you are talking about his struggles. its a whole new league for him. its a new learning experience. i think you have no right commenting on other peoples post since you clearly dont know how to act. look in a mirror and you will see tge biggest ass of them all!
bleedblueandorange
Srtruggling? You’re an idiot. Can you give the kid a few at bats before you say he’s struggling
flex_savage
your dumb as hell. rosario has already shown elite defense and i hate the mets
frankthetank1985
Don’t waste your time on Sagbagels. This is as far as he will ever get in his life, calling fans of a team idiots for, well, being fans of a team. It was my comment that started him off and I still stand by what I said. First round of talent was the pitching. Didn’t seem to payoff longterm as health became issues although they did have a World Series appearance if I do recall. And now this is a second round of talent which hopefully can pair up nice with the pitching or some of the pitching as long as health isn’t a topic for the Mets in 2018. Sagbagels is a waste of time guys. Thanks for trying to clear up my statement but don’t waste your time. It’s hard enough dealing with hat yankee guy that always comes in here and comments on “tc” killing the team lol.
Jon_Snow
Somebody is grumpy today. You should try eating a fresh
bagel.
sagbagels
ok rhaegar’s son
sammysosa
i think you misunderstood what he is saying, idiot
sagbagels
bueller? bueller?
Michael Chaney
The future is looking pretty good for the Mets…the only issues are health (which seems to be an issue for them every year) and whether the Wilpons will put in enough money to supplement the core (which Mets fans on here seem to complain about a lot). But on paper, they have a pretty intriguing roster for the next few years.
Michael Chaney
I can’t emphasize the words “on paper” enough though
sagbagels
right, this is the same story every year with mets fans…
HereComeThePhillies2018
Perfect chance for them to gauge what this kid can do, and based on his numbers in the PCL I think Mets fans are in for a treat. A first baseman with power that has a 15% K rate and 13% walk rate with a plus glove and arm? Dang.
Not to unnecessarily bring the Phillies into this, but it’s cool that Hoskins gets called up today and Smith tomorrow. It should be fun watching both of these guys for the last couple months of the season.
ExileInLA
Who’s getting cut? Lagares is replacing Jay Bruce, so what roster spot is going to Smith?
ExileInLA
Sorry – not sure how it posted twice…
cxcx
Potential everyday first baseman..you’d hope a perennial consensus top 100 prospect would project better than that.
BobbyVwannabe
I call him “little Mo” as in the next Mo Vaughn. Boston years of course
thecrown24
Excited to see this kid play. Always a high praise when you hear Keith the greatest defensive first baseman of all time say that smith has the best instincts from a first baseman that he has ever seen.