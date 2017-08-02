Headlines

Minor MLB Transactions: 8/2/17

We’ll use this post to track the day’s minor moves …

  • The Padres have released righty Logan Bawcom, per Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). While the 28-year-old has yet to earn a promotion — with San Diego or in his prior stints with the Dodgers and Mariners organizations — he once held a 40-man spot in Seattle and has at times produced interesting results in the upper minors. Thus far this year, he carries a 2.70 ERA with 9.1 K/9 against 4.2 BB/9 in his 53 1/3 innings over 36 appearances at Triple-A El Paso. It seems, then, that this move was made to allow Bawcom to seek an opportunity with another organization; Rosenthal notes that he’s expected land elsewhere in the next day or two.
Comments

  1. Take a flier on him Mets, as we know you can never have enough pitching.

  2. Classy move by the Padres. He is an older prospect with little chance of making their squad and this gives him a shot at the security of a 40 man spot with another team.

  3. It’s crazy to me that Yates was not traded, I understand why Hand was not. I’m a mets fan and the Padres have some intreating bullpen parts. I’m in the army and stationed at bliss and see a lot of their AAA games. Some ok players coming through the system for the Padres

    • Yates has like 4 or 5 years of control and not many innings pitched on his arm. Think it was like 150 or less innings last I checked. He’s 30 something and could be a valuable pen arm the next 3 ish years.

    • if he can come close to replicating his numbers by the deadline next year, his value would exponentially increase, and with many years of control, there’s really no rush to trade him.

    • They have a winning record the past 2 months, were 17-13 their last 30 games and are doing it with a team made up of mostly rookies, rule 5 draft picks, and retread veterans. If you think that stinks, you may want to look again.

  5. Clearing space at AAA to make room for Padres’ rising prospects in A and AA ball. Good move.

