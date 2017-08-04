Minor MLB Transactions: 8/4/17

Here are Friday’s minor moves from around baseball…

Left-hander David Rollins has been released by the Cubs , per the organization’s Triple-A affiliate (on Twitter). Rollins garnered plenty of headlines this offseason when he was claimed off waivers five different times and designated for assignment a sixth time in one offseason before finally clearing waivers and being assigned to the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. He struggled there this season, though, totaling 42 innings with a 5.79 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 5.1 BB/9. He posted a much better year with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate in 2016 (3.77 ERA, 6.4 K/9, 1.2 BB/9) and also has 34 1/3 innings of experience in the Majors — all coming with Seattle from 2015-16.

The Orioles announced last night that infielder Johnny Giavotella has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. The 30-year-old Giavotella made a brief cameo with the O's appearing in seven games and totaling just 10 plate appearances in that time. He's had a nice season in Norfolk thus far, hitting .306/.368/.441 in 379 plate appearances. He also spent the 2015-16 seasons receiving the bulk of the Angels' play at second base, though he posted a modest .267/.305/.375 slash through 869 plate appearances in that time.