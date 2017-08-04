Minor MLB Transactions: 8/4/17

Here are Friday’s minor moves from around baseball…
- Left-hander David Rollins has been released by the Cubs, per the organization’s Triple-A affiliate (on Twitter). Rollins garnered plenty of headlines this offseason when he was claimed off waivers five different times and designated for assignment a sixth time in one offseason before finally clearing waivers and being assigned to the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. He struggled there this season, though, totaling 42 innings with a 5.79 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 5.1 BB/9. He posted a much better year with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate in 2016 (3.77 ERA, 6.4 K/9, 1.2 BB/9) and also has 34 1/3 innings of experience in the Majors — all coming with Seattle from 2015-16.
- The Orioles announced last night that infielder Johnny Giavotella has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. The 30-year-old Giavotella made a brief cameo with the O’s appearing in seven games and totaling just 10 plate appearances in that time. He’s had a nice season in Norfolk thus far, hitting .306/.368/.441 in 379 plate appearances. He also spent the 2015-16 seasons receiving the bulk of the Angels’ play at second base, though he posted a modest .267/.305/.375 slash through 869 plate appearances in that time.
Comments
nmendoza44
No one can forget the classic face off between Rollins and Rickie Shaffer in Spring, it would’ve been even further legendary if he had pitched to Peter O’Brien, the human roster crunch casualties.
chive
O’Brien doesn’t draw rave reviews for his ability to stay on a roster.
Kayrall
That joke is sooooooo 2015.
jleve618
Saying something is so _____ is way worse.
Ironman_4life
Thats so retro
dodgerfan711
In 2015 Peter Obrien was still considered a good prospect
sufferfortribe
To some, he still is….even if he isn’t.