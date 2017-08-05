Headlines

Minor MLB Transactions: 8/5/17

By | at

Saturday’s minor moves from around baseball:

  • Former Mariners outfielder Stefen Romero has signed a contract extension to remain with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, MLBTR has learned. It’s a two-year, $5MM deal that comes with a third-year option for $4MM. Romero, a client of Beverly Hills Sports Council, signed with Orix last November and has slashed an outstanding .300/.349/.567 with 19 home runs in 258 plate appearances this season.
  • Royals right-hander Andrew Edwards has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, tweets Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. The Royals designated Edwards for assignment last Sunday when they acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera from the White Sox. The 25-year-old Edwards has spent the majority of the season at Double-A and pitched to an 8.51 ERA, with 9.2 K/9 against 3.3 BB/9, over 24 1/3 innings at that level.
Comments

  1. Patiently waiting for Romero to be the next Thames in two+ years.

  2. Very rarely is descriptive information on international players multi year contracts given. Thanks! This information difficult to find.

  3. Happy for Romero, just never really stayed consistent with us. I’ll always remember him for being a big part of that historic comeback at Petco Park. What a game- overcoming a 10 run deficit. One of my top 5 Mariners games all-time

