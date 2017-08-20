MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Anderson, Faria, Uehara

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- CHC: C Rene Rivera added to 25-man roster; RP Koji Uehara activated from 10-Day DL; C Victor Caratini and RP Rob Zastryzny optioned to minors. | Cubs Depth Chart
- Rivera was the catcher and batted 7th in Sunday’s game.
- MIL: SP Chase Anderson activated from 10-Day DL; SP Brandon Woodruff optioned to minors. | Brewers Depth Chart
- The Brewers do not need a 5th starter until September 2nd due to a pair of upcoming off days.
- TBR: SP Jacob Faria (strained abdominal) placed on 10-Day DL; OF Cesar Puello (claimed off waivers on Saturday) added to 25-man roster. | Rays Depth Chart
- Alex Cobb will come off the disabled list to take Faria’s rotation spot on Thursday.
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- ARZ: SP Robbie Ray will be activated from 7-Day DL during the upcoming series against the New York Mets (Monday-Thursday), according to the team. | Diamondbacks Depth Chart
- Ray made a rehab start on Thursday, so the earliest he would return is Tuesday August 22nd.
- CWS: SP Carson Fulmer will be recalled from minors on Monday August 21st and SP Lucas Giolito will be recalled from minors on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Daryl Van Schowen of the Chicago Sun Times. | White Sox Depth Chart
- HOU: C Brian McCann will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Thursday August 24th, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. | Astros Depth Chart
- KCR: C Salvador Perez will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Tuesday August 22nd or Wednesday August 23rd, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. | Royals Depth Chart
- LAD: SP Brock Stewart will be recalled from minors on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- MIN: 3B Miguel Sano (stress fracture in tibia) will be placed on 10-Day DL, according to La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune; 1B Kennys Vargas will be recalled from minors; SP Tim Melville will have contract purchased from minors on Monday August 21st, according to Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press. | Twins Depth Chart
- NYY: SP Masahiro Tanaka will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Tuesday August 22nd. | Yankees Depth Chart
- PHI: SP Nick Pivetta will be likely recalled as the 26th man for the double-header on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Matt Gelb of the Philly Inquirer. | Phillies Depth Chart
- TBR: SP Alex Cobb will be activated from 10-Day DL on Thursday August 24th, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. | Rays Depth Chart
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- ARZ: RP Jimmie Sherfy and RP Braden Shipley recalled from minors; RP Silvino Bracho and RP J.J. Hoover optioned to minors. | Diamondbacks Depth Chart
- BAL: RP Alec Asher recalled from minors; RP Miguel Castro optioned to minors. | Orioles Depth Chart
- LAD: RP Jordan Jankowski claimed off waivers from Houston Astros and optioned to minors. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- NYM: RP Jacob Rhame acquired from Los Angeles Dodgers to complete the deal for Curtis Granderson. | Mets Depth Chart
- PIT: C Jacob Stallings recalled from minors as the 26th man for the Little League Classic. | Pirates Depth Chart
- SEA: INF/OF Taylor Motter recalled from minors; INF Danny Espinosa released. | Mariners Depth Chart
- STL: OF Stephen Piscotty recalled from minors as the 26th man for the Little League Classic. | Cardinals Depth Chart
