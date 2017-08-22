Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Bush, Ramirez, Sano

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

MINOR TRANSACTIONS

  • ATL: RP Dan Winkler activated from 60-Day DL; RP Rex Brothers optioned to minors. Braves Depth Chart
    • Winkler retains Rule 5 status—he was selected from the Rockies prior to the 2015 season—and is still more than 60 days short of fulfilling the 90-day requirement for the Braves to take fill control of his rights.
newest oldest

Comments

  1. You guys should put stuff like the Turner rehab assignment and Kershaw sim game on here. It’s useful information and I don’t feel like it’s out of he scope of MLBTR (it’s not like you have to put how they did in the game). It’s not really worth a full article but a mention here would be nice, and aren’t rehab assignments kind of roster moved in that they have to be sent to MLB? Otherwise great job with this, as usual

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top