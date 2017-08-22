MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Bush, Ramirez, Sano

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- LAA: SP J.C. Ramirez (strained elbow) and RP Andrew Bailey (strained shoulder) placed on 10-Day DL; SP Tyler Skaggs reinstated from Bereavement List; RP Jose Alvarez recalled from minors. | Angels Depth Chart
- MIN: 3B Miguel Sano (stress reaction in shin) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Nik Turley optioned to minors; 1B Kennys Vargas recalled from minors; SP Tim Melville has contract purchased from minors. | Twins Depth Chart
- Eduardo Escobar played 3B in both ends of Monday’s double-header; Vargas and Mitch Garver are likely to platoon (1B/DH) while Sano is out.
- Turley stayed on the roster as the 26th man for the double-header.
- TEX: RP Matt Bush (strained knee) placed on 10-Day DL; INF/OF Phil Gosselin optioned to minors; 1B/OF Ryan Rua recalled from minors; RP Nick Gardewine has contract purchased from minors. | Rangers Depth Chart
- Joey Gallo has avoided the disabled list for now, but was out on Monday due to concussion-like symptons.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- ARZ: SP Robbie Ray will be activated from 7-Day DL on Thursday August 24th. | Diamondbacks Depth Chart
- CWS: SP Lucas Giolito will be recalled from minors on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Daryl Van Schowen of the Chicago Sun Times. | White Sox Depth Chart
- HOU: C Brian McCann will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Thursday August 24th, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. | Astros Depth Chart
- KCR: C Salvador Perez will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Tuesday August 22nd or Wednesday August 23rd, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. | Royals Depth Chart
- LAD: SP Brock Stewart will be recalled from minors on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- NYM: SP Steven Matz (elbow nerve irritation) will be placed on 10-Day DL; he’ll undergo surgery in the near future. | Mets Depth Chart
- Tommy Milone will start in Matz’s place on Tuesday.
- NYY: SP Masahiro Tanaka will be activated from 10-Day DL on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. | Yankees Depth Chart
- RP Bryan Mitchell was optioned to the minors as the corresponding move.
- PHI: SP Nick Pivetta will be likely recalled as the 26th man for the double-header on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Matt Gelb of the Philly Inquirer. | Phillies Depth Chart
- TBR: SP Alex Cobb will be activated from 10-Day DL on Thursday August 24th, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. | Rays Depth Chart
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- ARZ: RP Matt Koch recalled from minors; RP Braden Shipley optioned to minors. | Diamondbacks Depth Chart
- ATL: RP Dan Winkler activated from 60-Day DL; RP Rex Brothers optioned to minors. | Braves Depth Chart
- Winkler retains Rule 5 status—he was selected from the Rockies prior to the 2015 season—and is still more than 60 days short of fulfilling the 90-day requirement for the Braves to take fill control of his rights.
- CWS: SP Carson Fulmer recalled from minors as the 26th man for Monday’s double-header. | White Sox Depth Chart
- STL: 1B Luke Voit optioned to minors. | Cardinals Depth Chart
- Stephen Piscotty remains on the 25-man roster after served as the 26th man for Sunday’s Little League Classic.
