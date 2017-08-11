MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Contreras, Paxton, Velasquez

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- CHC: C Willson Contreras (strained hamstring; out 4-6 weeks) placed on 10-Day DL; C Victor Caratini recalled from minors. |Cubs Depth Chart
- Alex Avila will be the Cubs’ starting catcher while Contreras is out.
- COL: INF Ryan McMahon has contract purchased from minors; OF Raimel Tapia optioned to minors; RP Sam Moll designated for assignment. | Rockies Depth Chart
- McMahon was a “Knocking Down The Door” pick on August 2nd. He’s not expected to play regularly, but he should play a few times per week between 1B, 2B and 3B.
- CWS: SP Reynaldo Lopez recalled from minors; RP David Holmberg outrighted from minors. | White Sox Depth Chart
- Lopez was a “Knocking Down The Door” pick on August 2nd. He is replacing Mike Pelfrey in the White Sox’ rotation.
- MIA: SP Justin Nicolino recalled from minors; RP Hunter Cervenka optioned to minors. | Marlins Depth Chart
- Nicolino is replacing Chris O’Grady (10-Day DL) in the Marlins’ rotation.
- NYM: 1B Dominic Smith has contract purchased from minors; RP Fernando Salas designated for assignment. | Mets Depth Chart
- Smith was a “Knocking Down The Door” pick on August 2nd. He is playing 1B and batting 6th in Friday’s game.
- NYY: SP CC Sabathia (knee inflammation) placed on 10-Day DL; SP Jordan Montgomery recalled from minors. | Yankees Depth Chart
- Iglesias played SS and batted 9th in today’s game.
- OAK: OF Boog Powell and RP Michael Brady recalled from minors; OF Jaycob Brugman and 1B/OF Mark Canha optioned to minors. | Athletics Depth Chart
- PHI: SP Vince Velasquez (finger discomfort) placed on 10-Day DL; INF/OF Ty Kelly recalled from minors. | Phillies Depth Chart
- Mark Leiter Jr. is a leading candidate to take Velasquez’s rotation spot.
- SEA: SP James Paxton (strained pectoral muscle) placed on 10-Day DL; RP/SP Andrew Moore recalled from minors. | Mariners Depth Chart
- Moore is the leading candidate to replace Paxton in the rotation, although he’ll work out of the bullpen for now.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- SFG: RP Mark Melancon will be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 12th. | Giants Depth Chart | Closer Depth Chart
- Melancon is expected to work in low-leverage situations upon his return with Sam Dyson remaining in the closer role.
- TOR: SP Chris Rowley will have his contract purchased from minors on Saturday August 12th. | Blue Jays Depth Chart
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- LAD: RP Luis Avilan reinstated from Paternity Leave List; RP Brock Stewart optioned to minors. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- NYY: 1B/OF Tyler Austin activated from 10-Day DL and optioned to minors. | Yankees Depth Chart
- SDP: RP Kirby Yates placed on Family Leave list; RP Jose Valdez recalled from minors. | Padres Depth Chart
Comments
King Joffrey
How would one resolve a 40 man roster discrepancy between 2 reputable sites such as Roster Resource and MLB.com? A case in point is newly acquired outfielder Ryan Cordell for the White Sox. Roster Resource has him on the 40 man – MLB does not. Is the official 40 man roster for each team publically available, and if so, where does it reside?
Ed Charles
Good lord is Velasquez soft. He’s nothing more than a possible closer type because he sure as hell cannot be a starter. That trade with Houston was considered a huge phillies win, No it’s not !
jbigz12
It way too early to call it back then. I believe Velasquez will be a very good closer once they finally decide what to do with him. Probably about as good as Giles but definitely a good deal for the stros who needed a closer right away. Mark Appel had been unimpressive since fed being taken #1 in the stros were relieved to just move on from him. Can’t remember who else was involved I believe oberholtzer
ryknight
Really liking these daily roundup articles. Great idea