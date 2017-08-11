Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Contreras, Paxton, Velasquez

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

  • MIA: SP Justin Nicolino recalled from minors; RP Hunter Cervenka optioned to minors. Marlins Depth Chart
    • Nicolino is replacing Chris O’Grady (10-Day DL) in the Marlins’ rotation.
  • NYY: SP CC Sabathia (knee inflammation) placed on 10-Day DL; SP Jordan Montgomery recalled from minors. | Yankees Depth Chart
    • Iglesias played SS and batted 9th in today’s game.
  • PHI: SP Vince Velasquez (finger discomfort) placed on 10-Day DL; INF/OF Ty Kelly recalled from minors. | Phillies Depth Chart
    • Mark Leiter Jr. is a leading candidate to take Velasquez’s rotation spot.

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

  • SFG: RP Mark Melancon will be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 12th. | Giants Depth Chart  Closer Depth Chart
    • Melancon is expected to work in low-leverage situations upon his return with Sam Dyson remaining in the closer role. 
  • TOR: SP Chris Rowley will have his contract purchased from minors on Saturday August 12th. | Blue Jays Depth Chart

MINOR TRANSACTIONS 

  • LAD: RP Luis Avilan reinstated from Paternity Leave List; RP Brock Stewart optioned to minors. | Dodgers Depth Chart
  • NYY: 1B/OF Tyler Austin activated from 10-Day DL and optioned to minors. | Yankees Depth Chart
  • SDP: RP Kirby Yates placed on Family Leave list; RP Jose Valdez recalled from minors. | Padres Depth Chart

 

newest oldest

Comments

  1. How would one resolve a 40 man roster discrepancy between 2 reputable sites such as Roster Resource and MLB.com? A case in point is newly acquired outfielder Ryan Cordell for the White Sox. Roster Resource has him on the 40 man – MLB does not. Is the official 40 man roster for each team publically available, and if so, where does it reside?

    0
    0

  2. Good lord is Velasquez soft. He’s nothing more than a possible closer type because he sure as hell cannot be a starter. That trade with Houston was considered a huge phillies win, No it’s not !

    0
    0

    • It way too early to call it back then. I believe Velasquez will be a very good closer once they finally decide what to do with him. Probably about as good as Giles but definitely a good deal for the stros who needed a closer right away. Mark Appel had been unimpressive since fed being taken #1 in the stros were relieved to just move on from him. Can’t remember who else was involved I believe oberholtzer

      0
      0

  3. Really liking these daily roundup articles. Great idea

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top