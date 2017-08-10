Headlines

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Frazier, Hicks, Hoskins

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

  • LAA: INF/OF Jefry Marte recalled from minors; SP Troy Scribner optioned to minors. Angels Depth Chart
    • Marte played 3B and hit 6th in Thursday’s game versus a left-handed starter.
    • No word on who replaces Scribner in the rotation. Andrew Heaney is reportedly close to returning from the disabled list.

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

MINOR TRANSACTIONS 

 

