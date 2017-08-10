MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Frazier, Hicks, Hoskins

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- CIN: C Devin Mesoraco reinstated from Paternity Leave List; RP Lisalverto Bonilla (elbow inflammation) placed on 10-Day DL. | Reds Depth Chart
- Mesoraco was not in Thursday’s starting lineup.
- CLE: OF Jay Bruce added to roster; INF Erik Gonzalez optioned to minors; OF Dan Robertson designated for assignment. | Indians Depth Chart
- Bruce was not in Thursday’s starting lineup.
- KC: RP Trevor Cahill (shoulder impingement) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Kevin McCarthy recalled from minors. | Royals Depth Chart
- Jake Junis is the leading candidate to replace Cahill when his rotation spot comes up on Monday.
- LAA: INF/OF Jefry Marte recalled from minors; SP Troy Scribner optioned to minors. | Angels Depth Chart
- Marte played 3B and hit 6th in Thursday’s game versus a left-handed starter.
- No word on who replaces Scribner in the rotation. Andrew Heaney is reportedly close to returning from the disabled list.
- MIN: RP Dietrich Enns recalled from minors; 1B Kennys Vargas optioned to minors. | Twins Depth Chart
- NYY: OF Clint Frazier (strained oblique) placed on 10-Day DL; OF Aaron Hicks activated from 10-Day DL. | Yankees Depth Chart
- Hicks played LF and batted 2nd in Thursday’s game.
- PHI: 1B/LF Rhys Hoskins has contract purchased from minors; OF Cam Perkins optioned to minors. | Phillies Depth Chart
- Hoskins played LF and batted 7th in Thursday’s game. He was a “Knocking Down The Door” pick on August 9th.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- CHC: C Willson Contreras (strained hamstring) will be placed on 10-Day DL. | Cubs Depth Chart
- Alex Avila is expected to play regularly in Contreras’ place with Victor Caratini likely to be back him up.
- CWS: SP Reynaldo Lopez will be recalled from minors on Friday August 11th. | White Sox Depth Chart
- Lopez is replacing Mike Pelfrey in the White Sox rotation. Pelfrey was moved to the bullpen.
- NYM: 1B Dominic Smith will have his contract purchased from minors on Friday August 11th; RP Fernando Salas designated for assignment to make room. | Mets Depth Chart
- Smith is expected to be the Mets’ regular 1B. He was a “Knocking Down The Door” pick on August 2nd.
- NYY: SP CC Sabathia (knee discomfort) is likely to be placed on 10-Day DL; SP Jordan Montgomery is likely to be recalled from minors on Sunday August 13th. | Yankees Depth Chart
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- NYM: OF Juan Lagares activated from 10-Day DL. | Mets Depth Chart
- Lagares is not in Thurday’s starting lineup.
- TEX: RP Jhan Mariñez claimed off waivers from Pirates. | Rangers Depth Chart
- A corresponding 25-man roster move will be made before Friday’s game.
- TOR: RP Taylor Cole (fractured toe) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Chris Smith recalled from minors. | Blue Jays Depth Chart
