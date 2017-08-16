MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Goodwin, Montero, Weaver

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- SDP: SP Jered Weaver announced retirement. | Padres Depth Chart
- Weaver had been on the disabled list with hip inflammation since May 20th. He finishes his career with 150 wins in 331 starts.
- TOR: C Miguel Montero activated from 10-Day DL; RP Dominic Leone reinstated from Bereavement List; C Michael Ohlman and RP J.P. Howell designated for assignment. | Blue Jays Depth Chart
- Montero was not in Wednesday’s starting lineup, but should play quite a bit while Russell Martin is on the disabled list.
- WSH: OF Brian Goodwin (strained groin) placed on 10-Day DL; OF Alejandro De Aza has contract purchased from minors; SS Trea Turner transferred to 60-Day DL. | Nationals Depth Chart
- Howie Kendrick played RF and batted 1st in Wednesday’s game.
- Turner will be eligible to return from the disabled list on August 29th. He should be close to returning, if not ready to go on that date.
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- ATL: OF Matt Kemp will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 19th, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. | Braves Depth Chart
- BAL: OF Anthony Santander (Rule 5 pick) will be activated from 60-Day DL on Thursday August 17th; OF Joey Rickard will be optioned to minors, the team announced. | Orioles Depth Chart
- LAA: SP Andrew Heaney will be activated from 60-Day DL on Friday August 18th, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. | Angels Depth Chart
- LAD: 1B Adrian Gonzalez will be activated from 60-Day DL this weekend, according to Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- MIL: SP Chase Anderson will be activated from 10-Day DL on Sunday August 20th, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. | Brewers Depth Chart
- NYY: SP CC Sabathia will be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 19th, according to Sweeny Murti of WFAN. | Yankees Depth Chart
- PHI: SP Nick Pivetta will be optioned to minors on Thursday August 17th, the team announced. He will be likely recalled as the 26th man for the double-header on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Matt Gelb of the Philly Inquirer. | Phillies Depth Chart
- WSH: SP Stephen Strasburg will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 19th, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. | Nationals Depth Chart
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- OAK: RP Chris Hatcher added to 25-man roster; RP Josh Smith optioned to minors; RP Sam Moll acquired from Rockies for player to be named later or cash considerations; RP Zach Neal designated for assignment. | Athletics Depth Chart
Comments
jdlynn5
dream Weaver. enjoy retirement
emasino69
I love this content
notagain27
Weaver has about the same line as Homer Bailey with the Reds. How can the Reds keep trotting this guy out to the mound every five days? It’s not fair to the other 24 guys on the team or the fans. MLB is not a rehab league.
Astros2333
Hopefully Astros take a flier on Howell.
Wranglertn
This “Daily roster roundup” needs to never go away. Great source for keeping up with the seemingly endless moves.
wiggysf
If you don’t like it, you don’t have to read it. As long as other people (such as myself) like it, the function is useful.