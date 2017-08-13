MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Harper, Suter, Taylor

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- CIN: SP/RP Robert Stephenson activated from 10-Day DL; RP Austin Brice (strained lat) placed on 10-Day DL. | Reds Depth Chart
- Stephenson pitched two innings in relief on Sunday. It’s not clear if he’ll return to the rotation in the near future.
- HOU: RP Tyler Clippard acquired from White Sox for a player to be named later or cash considerations. | Astros Depth Chart | White Sox Depth Chart
- MIL: INF Neil Walker added to 25-man roster; SP Brent Suter (strained rotator cuff) placed on 10-Day DL; SP/RP Michael Blazek designated for assignment. | Brewers Depth Chart
- Walker batted 4th and played 3B with Travis Shaw (foot discomfort) sitting out on Sunday.
- WSH: OF Bryce Harper (bone bruise on knee) placed on 10-Day DL; OF Michael Taylor activated from DL. | Nationals Depth Chart
- Taylor played CF and batted 8th in the 2nd game of Sunday’s double-header.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- ATL: OF Matt Kemp will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Friday August 18th. | Braves Depth Chart
- BAL: OF Anthony Santander (Rule 5 pick) will likely be activated from 60-Day DL on Thursday August 17th. | Orioles Depth Chart
- COL: SP Chad Bettis will be recalled from minors on Monday August 14th; SP Kyle Freeland will be activated from 10-Day DL on Tuesday August 15th. | Rockies Depth Chart
- DET: SP Michael Fulmer will be activated from 10-Day DL on Monday August 14th; RP Bruce Rondon will be optioned to minors. | Tigers Depth Chart
- KCR: SP Jake Junis will be recalled from minors on Monday August 14th. | Royals Depth Chart
- LAD: 1B Adrian Gonzalez will be activated from 60-Day DL during their upcoming road trip (Aug. 18-24) | Dodgers Depth Chart
- NYY: SP Luis Cessa is likely to be recalled from minors on Monday August 14th. | Yankees Depth Chart
- Cessa would be taking Tanaka’s rotation spot on Monday.
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- DET: RP Jeff Ferrell has contract purchased from minors; RP Edward Mujica designated for assignment. | Tigers Depth Chart
- LAD: RP Chris Hatcher activated from 10-Day DL; C Kyle Farmer optioned to minors. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- NYY: RP/SP Caleb Smith recalled from minors; RP Giovanny Gallegos optioned to minors. | Yankees Depth Chart
- TOR: RP Dominic Leone placed on Bereavement List; RP Matt Dermody recalled from minors. | Blue Jays Depth Chart
Comments
LA91744
Hatcher from the Dodgers should be released
leefieux
Good to see Chad Bettis come back, hopefully for good. Cancer sucks!