MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Harper, Suter, Taylor

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

  • CIN: SP/RP Robert Stephenson activated from 10-Day DL; RP Austin Brice (strained lat) placed on 10-Day DL. | Reds Depth Chart
    • Stephenson pitched two innings in relief on Sunday. It’s not clear if he’ll return to the rotation in the near future.

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

  • ATL: OF Matt Kemp will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Friday August 18th. Braves Depth Chart
  • BAL: OF Anthony Santander (Rule 5 pick) will likely be activated from 60-Day DL on Thursday August 17th. Orioles Depth Chart
  • COL: SP Chad Bettis will be recalled from minors on Monday August 14th; SP Kyle Freeland will be activated from 10-Day DL on Tuesday August 15th. Rockies Depth Chart
  • DET: SP Michael Fulmer will be activated from 10-Day DL on Monday August 14th; RP Bruce Rondon will be optioned to minors. Tigers Depth Chart
  • KCR: SP Jake Junis will be recalled from minors on Monday August 14th. Royals Depth Chart
  • LAD: 1B Adrian Gonzalez will be activated from 60-Day DL during their upcoming road trip (Aug. 18-24) Dodgers Depth Chart
  • NYY: SP Luis Cessa is likely to be recalled from minors on Monday August 14th. Yankees Depth Chart
    • Cessa would be taking Tanaka’s rotation spot on Monday.

 

MINOR TRANSACTIONS

  • LAD: RP Chris Hatcher activated from 10-Day DL; C Kyle Farmer optioned to minors. Dodgers Depth Chart
  • NYY: RP/SP Caleb Smith recalled from minors; RP Giovanny Gallegos optioned to minors. Yankees Depth Chart
  • TOR: RP Dominic Leone placed on Bereavement List; RP Matt Dermody recalled from minors.  Blue Jays Depth Chart

 

Comments

  2. Good to see Chad Bettis come back, hopefully for good. Cancer sucks!

