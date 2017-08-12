MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Pedroia, Tanaka, Walker

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- BOS: 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee inflammation) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Robby Scott recalled from minors. |Red Sox Depth Chart
- Eduardo Nuñez will be the regular 2B while Pedroia is out.
- CIN: SP Scott Feldman activated from 10-Day DL; INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara designated for assignment. | Reds Depth Chart
- DET: OF Alex Presley activated from 10-Day DL; OF/1B Jim Adduci optioned to minors. | Tigers Depth Chart
- Presley played RF and batted 8th in Saturday’s game. He’s expected to play regularly vs. right-handed starting pitchers.
- LAA: RP Andrew Bailey activated from 60-Day DL; OF Cesar Puello designated for assignment. | Angels Depth Chart
- NYY: SP Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder inflammation) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Giovanny Gallegos recalled from minors. | Yankees Depth Chart
- No word on who starts in Tanaka’s spot on Monday.
- SF: RP Mark Melancon activated from 10-Day DL; INF Miguel Gomez (knee inflammation) placed on 10-Day DL. | Giants Depth Chart | Closer Depth Chart
- Melancon is expected to work in low-leverage situations to start out with.
- TEX: SP Tyson Ross activated from 10-Day DL; INF/OF Ryan Rua optioned to minors. | Rangers Depth Chart
- TOR: C Russell Martin (strained oblique) placed on 10-Day DL; C Michal Ohlman and SP Chris Rowley have contract purchased from minors. | Blue Jays Depth Chart
- Raffy Lopez is expected to get the majority of starts at catcher while Martin is out.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- ATL: OF Matt Kemp will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Friday August 18th. | Braves Depth Chart
- LAD: 1B Adrian Gonzalez will be activated from 60-Day DL during their upcoming road trip (Aug. 18-24) | Dodgers Depth Chart
- LAD: RP Chris Hatcher will be activated from 10-Day DL on Sunday August 13th. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- WSH: OF Bryce Harper (knee injury) will likely be placed on 10-Day DL. | Nationals Depth Chart
- The severity of the injury is unknown, but it would be a surprise if he avoids the disabled list.
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- COL: 1B Ryan Howard agreed to MiLB deal. | Rockies Depth Chart
- Potential September call-up would give the Rockies a lefty bat off the bench with power.
- SEA: RP Christian Bergman has contract purchased from minors; RP/SP Andrew Moore optioned to minors; RP Jeanmar Gomez agreed to MiLB deal. | Mariners Depth Chart
- Moore is out of the running to start for the Mariners on Tuesday.
- TEX: INF/OF Phil Gosselin claimed off waivers from Pirates; INF Tyler Smith outrighted to minors. | Rangers Depth Chart
- TOR: INF/OF Chris Coghlan activated from 10-Day DL and designated for assignment; RP Chris Smith designated for assignment. | 40-Man Roster Tracker
