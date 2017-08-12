Headlines

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Pedroia, Tanaka, Walker

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

  • DET: OF Alex Presley activated from 10-Day DL; OF/1B Jim Adduci optioned to minors. Tigers Depth Chart
    • Presley played RF and batted 8th in Saturday’s game. He’s expected to play regularly vs. right-handed starting pitchers.
  • SF: RP Mark Melancon activated from 10-Day DL; INF Miguel Gomez (knee inflammation) placed on 10-Day DL. | Giants Depth Chart Closer Depth Chart
    • Melancon is expected to work in low-leverage situations to start out with.
  • TEX: SP Tyson Ross activated from 10-Day DL; INF/OF Ryan Rua optioned to minors. | Rangers Depth Chart

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

  • ATL: OF Matt Kemp will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Friday August 18th. Braves Depth Chart
  • LAD: 1B Adrian Gonzalez will be activated from 60-Day DL during their upcoming road trip (Aug. 18-24) Dodgers Depth Chart
  • LAD: RP Chris Hatcher will be activated from 10-Day DL on Sunday August 13th. Dodgers Depth Chart

