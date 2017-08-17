Headlines

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Peralta, Perkins, Rosenthal

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

  • ARZ: OF David Peralta was reinstated from Paternity Leave List; SP Anthony Banda optioned to minors. Diamondbacks Depth Chart
    • Peralta played RF and batted 1st in Thursday’s game.
    • Banda was scheduled to pitch on Sunday. No word on who will replace him in the rotation.

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

MINOR TRANSACTIONS

  1. I really like this feature. When a guy is traded for “international bonus money” is there a way to find out how much is involved?

    • With international bonus money its reported relatively frequently.
      A few recent examples
      Hatcher= $500k
      Hellickson= $1m
      Milton Ramos= $1m

      It’s not always reported (e.g. Yrizzari to CWS) but if the amount isn’t reported, I would assume its in the vicinity of the deals reported plus or minus $100k or so.

