MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Peralta, Perkins, Rosenthal

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- ARZ: OF David Peralta was reinstated from Paternity Leave List; SP Anthony Banda optioned to minors. | Diamondbacks Depth Chart
- Peralta played RF and batted 1st in Thursday’s game.
- Banda was scheduled to pitch on Sunday. No word on who will replace him in the rotation.
- MIN: RP Glen Perkins activated from 60-Day DL; SP Aaron Slegers and RP Nik Turley recalled from minors; SP Dietrich Enns (strained shoulder) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Buddy Boshers optioned to minors. | Twins Depth Chart
- Perkins is not expected to pitch in high-leverage situations right away. He retired one hitter while allowing 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB and 2 HBP on Thursday.
- NYM: INF Jose Reyes (strained oblique) placed on 10-Day DL; INF Gavin Cecchini and INF Matt Reynolds recalled from minors; RP Kevin McGowan optioned to minors. | Mets Depth Chart
- PIT: C Francisco Cervelli (wrist inflammation) placed on DL; INF Max Moroff (hamstring tendinitis) recalled from minors. | Pirates Depth Chart
- Chris Stewart is expected to be the starting catcher while Cervelli is out.
- STL: RP Trevor Rosenthal (posterior elbow irritation) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Luke Weaver recalled from minors. | Cardinals Depth Chart | Closer Depth Chart
- WSH: RP Ryan Madson (sprained finger) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Shawn Kelley activated from 10-Day DL. | Nationals Depth Chart
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- ATL: OF Matt Kemp will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 19th, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. | Braves Depth Chart
- CIN: SP Scott Feldman (knee discomfort) will likely be placed on 10-Day DL. He is not optimistic about pitching again this season, according to Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. on Sunday August 20th. | Reds Depth Chart
- LAA: SP Andrew Heaney will be activated from 60-Day DL on Friday August 18th, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. | Angels Depth Chart
- LAD: 1B Adrian Gonzalez will be activated from 60-Day DL this weekend, according to Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times. | Dodgers Depth Chart
- MIL: SP Chase Anderson will be activated from 10-Day DL on Sunday August 20th, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. | Brewers Depth Chart
- MIN: OF Robbie Grossman (fractured thumb) will be placed on 10-Day DL He is expected to miss at least three weeks, according to Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press . | Twins Depth Chart
- NYY: SP CC Sabathia will be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 19th, according to Sweeny Murti of WFAN. | Yankees Depth Chart
- PHI: SP Nick Pivetta will be likely recalled as the 26th man for the double-header on Tuesday August 22nd, according to Matt Gelb of the Philly Inquirer. | Phillies Depth Chart
- WSH: SP Stephen Strasburg will likely be activated from 10-Day DL on Saturday August 19th, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. | Nationals Depth Chart
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- BAL: INF/OF Ryan Flaherty and OF Anthony Santander (Rule 5 pick) activated from 60-Day DL; INF Ruben Tejada outrighted to minors; OF Joey Rickard optioned to minors. | Orioles Depth Chart
- BOS: SP/RP Roenis Elias activated from 60-Day DL and optioned to minors; RP Noe Ramirez designated for assignment. | Red Sox Depth Chart
- CLE: SP Ryan Merritt recalled from minors. | Indians Depth Chart
- NYY: 1B/OF Tyler Austin recalled from minors; 1B Garrett Cooper (hamstring tendinitis) placed on 10-Day DL. | Yankees Depth Chart
- Austin played 1B and batted 7th in Thursday’s game.
- PHI: INF Pedro Florimon has contract purchased from minors; SP Nick Pivetta optioned to minors; RP Pedro Beato activated from 10-Day DL and designated for assignment. | Phillies Depth Chart
- SDP: OF Matt Szczur placed on Family Leave list; RP Buddy Baumann recalled from minors. | Padres Depth Chart
Comments
Mike Zofkie
I really like this feature. When a guy is traded for “international bonus money” is there a way to find out how much is involved?
Phillies2017
With international bonus money its reported relatively frequently.
A few recent examples
Hatcher= $500k
Hellickson= $1m
Milton Ramos= $1m
It’s not always reported (e.g. Yrizzari to CWS) but if the amount isn’t reported, I would assume its in the vicinity of the deals reported plus or minus $100k or so.