MLB Daily Roster Roundup

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES
- ATL: SS Johan Camargo (knee contusion) placed on 10-Day DL; SS Dansby Swanson recalled from minors. | Braves Depth Chart
- Swanson played SS and batted 8th in today’s game.
- BAL: 1B/OF Mark Trumbo activated from 10-Day DL; RP Donnie Hart optioned to minors. | Orioles Depth Chart
- Trumbo was the DH and batted 5th in today’s game.
- CHC: RP Koji Uehara (neck stiffness) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Justin Grimm recalled from minors. | Cubs Depth Chart
- CLE: OF Michael Brantley (sprained ankle) placed on 10-Day DL; INF Erik Gonzalez recalled from minors.
- DET: SS Jose Iglesias reinstated from Bereavement List; 3B Jeimer Candelario optioned to minors. | Tigers Depth Chart
- Iglesias played SS and batted 9th in today’s game.
- HOU: OF George Springer activated from 10-Day DL; INF Tyler White optioned to minors. | Astros Depth Chart
- Springer played CF and led off in today’s game.
- MIN: SP Adalberto Mejia (strained arm) placed on 10-Day DL; 1B Kennys Vargas recalled from minors. | Twins Depth Chart
- Dietrich Enns will start on Thursday, effectively taking Mejia’s rotation spot and pushing the other starters back a day.
- TBR: SP Jake Odorizzi activated from 10-Day DL; RP Ryne Stanek optioned to minors. | Rays Depth Chart
- TOR: SP Nick Tepesch has contract purchased from minors; RP Matt Dermody optioned to minors. | Blue Jays Depth Chart
—
MINOR TRANSACTIONS
- CIN: SP Luke Farrell claimed off waivers from Dodgers; 1B/OF Scott Van Slyke designated for assignment. | Reds Depth Chart
- LAA: OF Cesar Puello has contract purchased from minors. RP Jose Alvarez optioned to minors. | Angels Depth Chart
- TEX: INF Tyler Smith recalled from minors; RP/SP Nick Martinez optioned to minors. | Rangers Depth Chart
