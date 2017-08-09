Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

MLB Daily Roster Roundup

By | at

IMPACT ROSTER MOVES

  • ATL: SS Johan Camargo (knee contusion) placed on 10-Day DL; SS Dansby Swanson recalled from minors. | Braves Depth Chart
    • Swanson played SS and batted 8th in today’s game.
  • BAL: 1B/OF Mark Trumbo activated from 10-Day DL; RP Donnie Hart optioned to minors. | Orioles Depth Chart
    • Trumbo was the DH and batted 5th in today’s game.
  • CHC: RP Koji Uehara (neck stiffness) placed on 10-Day DL; RP Justin Grimm recalled from minors. Cubs Depth Chart
  • DET: SS Jose Iglesias reinstated from Bereavement List; 3B Jeimer Candelario optioned to minors. | Tigers Depth Chart
    • Iglesias played SS and batted 9th in today’s game.
  • HOU: OF George Springer activated from 10-Day DL; INF Tyler White optioned to minors. | Astros Depth Chart
    • Springer played CF and led off in today’s game.
  • MIN: SP Adalberto Mejia (strained arm) placed on 10-Day DL; 1B Kennys Vargas recalled from minors. | Twins Depth Chart
    • Dietrich Enns will start on Thursday, effectively taking Mejia’s rotation spot and pushing the other starters back a day.
  • TBR: SP Jake Odorizzi activated from 10-Day DL; RP Ryne Stanek optioned to minors. | Rays Depth Chart

MINOR TRANSACTIONS 

  • LAA: OF Cesar Puello has contract purchased from minors. RP Jose Alvarez optioned to minors. | Angels Depth Chart
  • TEX: INF Tyler Smith recalled from minors; RP/SP Nick Martinez optioned to minors. Rangers Depth Chart

 

 

newest oldest

Comments

  2. This is a fantastic and concise feature! Great work.

    0
    0

  3. Genius! I hope this becomes a thing going forward.

    0
    0

  6. I’m not a fan of the centered font, but whatever gets ad clicks and more posts on the site.

    1
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top