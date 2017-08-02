MLBTR Chat Transcript By Jason Martinez | August 2, 2017 at 6:29pm CDT Click here to view the transcript for MLBTR Chat With Jason Martinez: August 2, 2017
Comments
lesterdnightfly
So Jason believes that David Wright could be the Mets’ starting 3B in 2018. He must not read between the lines in that situation. In David’s case, no news isn’t good news as far as his health goes.
Hope I’m wrong because I respect the guy, but I expect to see him take an organizational position with the Mets or go into broadcasting.
IronBallsMcGinty
Jason’s chats are always shorter than Jeff or Steve’s.
chandlere
They aren’t shorter he just takes longer to answer questions