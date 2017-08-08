MLBTR Chat Transcript: Waivers, Tanaka, Estrada, August Trades By Steve Adams | August 8, 2017 at 2:10pm CDT Click here to read a transcript of Tuesday’s chat with MLBTR’s Steve Adams.
Comments
xabial
Your assessment of Tanaka opt out was a beautifully put Steve. I feel like Im the only person on mlbtr who thinks Tanaka’s going to opt out. Even more impressive was how concise you put it.
Tanaka’s maddening, but the 100K tp 13BB statistic in his last 81 IP was amazing just as when you pointed out his sub-3.00ERA/FIP/xFIP/ SIERA (63-to-7 K/BB ratio) his last 8 starts.
Work of art, In my humbe opinion.
Wish he didn’t give up 6ER, 8ER, and 7ER in 3 of 4 may starts. That’s why he has a 4.92 ERA.
xabial
100K to* 13BB.
Sorry for the typo! it should read “to” but I typed in “tp”
In any case, great analysis Steve, Thanks.