Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  1. Your assessment of Tanaka opt out was a beautifully put Steve. I feel like Im the only person on mlbtr who thinks Tanaka’s going to opt out. Even more impressive was how concise you put it.

    Tanaka’s maddening, but the 100K tp 13BB statistic in his last 81 IP was amazing just as when you pointed out his sub-3.00ERA/FIP/xFIP/ SIERA (63-to-7 K/BB ratio) his last 8 starts.

    Work of art, In my humbe opinion.

    Wish he didn’t give up 6ER, 8ER, and 7ER in 3 of 4 may starts. That’s why he has a 4.92 ERA.

    1
    0

  2. 100K to* 13BB.

    Sorry for the typo! it should read “to” but I typed in “tp”

    In any case, great analysis Steve, Thanks.

    1
    1

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top