MLBTR Chat Transcript: Nationals, Stanton, Verlander By Jason Martinez | August 16, 2017 at 6:31pm CDT
bravesiowafan
Can we get a roster resource app? Or link on our mobile app?
Priggs89
1. That Cardinals trade for Stanton is absolutely ridiculous. The only way he’d cost that much is if Miami was picking up a significant chunk of that contract.
2. Why would you want the Padres farm system as a small market GM if you believe the White Sox and Braves have better farm systems?
Bruin1012
Stanton just doesn’t have that much surplus value when you factor that contract. To take on the whole contract and give up Reyes and three more of there top prospects is insane and would never happen.
chesteraarthur
That Stanton trade is worse than the awful ones proposed by fans