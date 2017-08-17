MLBTR Chat Transcript: Verlander, Jays, Stanton, Braves Rotation By Jeff Todd | August 17, 2017 at 2:05pm CDT Click here to read a transcript of today’s chat with host Jeff Todd.
Comments
RunDMC
Re: PHI, CIN, ATL – Love me some Acuña, but Nick Senzel looks as can’t-miss as prospects get, really wish he would have fallen to us, but then we wouldn’t have had Ian Anderson and presumably Joey Wentz (!!!)
lesterdnightfly
Ian Anderson was signed by that legendary scout, Jethro Tull.
bobtillman
….you’re “living in the past”……
Frank Waller
I understand your stance on the Jays, but, based on all the info on all the Jays sites there are a few reasons why they didn’t trade Estrada:
1. They like him as a person and as a medium term fit in their rotation.
2. They did not want to start the clock on Ryan Borucki, Sean Reid Foley, and any other Jays pitching prospects because their AAA squad are all journeymen and out of option type players. They want to get through this year and see what prospects can help next year.
3. The Jays don’t think they are out of the wild card race and trading Estrada would as much as say they are out of it. The Jays management wants to continue the 40k attendance for as long as they can and trading Estrada for anything but an excellent return would have damaged that in the fans eyes.