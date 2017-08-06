MLBTR Originals

This week’s original content from the MLBTR staff:
- While the non-waiver trade deadline passed on July 31, there are still several notable veterans teams could deal during the waiver process this month. With that in mind, Steve Adams listed the top 25 August trade candidates. Considering both trade likelihood and trade value, Steve put Braves reliever Jim Johnson at No. 1.
- Prior to Monday’s frenzy, Jeff Todd and Steve ranked the top 25 pre-deadline trade candidates. Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish tied for first, and both ended up changing teams Monday. The first eight players on the list all found new homes, in fact.
- Jason Martinez highlighted rising farmhands from the Rays, Astros, White Sox, Rockies and Mets in this week’s version of his “Knocking Down the Door” series.
- In the first MLBTR mailbag in a while, Steve fielded questions on Braves infielder Johan Camargo, Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury’s trade value (or lack thereof), Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s future and international spending.
- Several established hitters have endured contract years ranging from nightmarish at worst to mediocre at best in 2017. I checked in on eight of those players.
Comments
mp9
Camargo has the potential to become a Regular MLB contributor idk much about his defense but Alongside Albies and Swanson that infield should be very good for years to come.”