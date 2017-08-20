MLBTR Originals

Here’s the list of original content from the MLB Trade Rumors writing staff over the last seven days…
- Just hours after Steve Adams published the latest edition of the Top 25 August Trade Candidates ranking, the list already needed revising thanks to the news that Curtis Granderson (#2 on Steve’s list) had been dealt to the Dodgers. This August has been more active than usual on the trade front, so it wouldn’t be surprising if several more top-25 names are moved before the month is out.
- If teams can’t work out a trade within the August waiver period, they could also add talent by making a waiver claim. Charlie Wilmoth lists eight players that could potentially be claimed and then allowed to leave by their current teams.
- The Astros are known to be looking for left-handed relief help, so Steve looked at 10 southpaws that could be available and of interest to the AL West leaders. Houston did make a significant bullpen acquisition this week, though it was for veteran right-hander Tyler Clippard.
- Looking ahead to the offseason, Steve checked in on eight notable names who can become free agents this winter due to opt-out clauses or player options in their current contracts.
- The qualifying offer will also have a big impact on this winter’s free agent movement. Since this will be the first offseason of the new QO rules established in the latest collective bargaining agreement, I published a refresher about how the new system will operate for teams that sign or lose players who will reject the one-year qualifying offer (estimated to be worth around $18MM this year).
- Jeff Todd examines ten pitchers who will be eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter, and have set themselves up for some very healthy salaries in the first of three (or four, for the Super Two players) trips through the process.
- Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger look like shoo-ins for the Rookie Of The Year honors in their respective leagues, as Connor Byrne counts down the top 10 rookies of the 2017 season. I guess Judge’s slump in the second half might cost him some votes if the likes of Andrew Benintendi or Trey Mancini keep up their production, though heading into today’s action, Judge (6.0) had generated twice as much fWAR as Benintendi (2.0) and Mancini (1.0) combined.
