MLBTR Poll: Grading The Sonny Gray Trade

We asked you yesterday to grade the Yu Darvish swap, and today we’ll do the same thing with the other major deadline-day trade: the deal that sent righty Sonny Gray from the Athletics to the Yankees.
Unlike Darvish, the Yanks’ newest hurler can be controlled for an additional two seasons via arbitration. That contract status better lined up with New York’s needs looking forward while also allowing the team to make a significant near-term addition, installing a pitcher who has thrown quite well in 2017. Indeed, by measure of FIP and xFIP, Gray has actually been a bit better than his 3.43 ERA would suggest. While long-term durability questions continue to be aired, the 27-year-old has looked strong since opening the year on the DL.
On the A’s side of the deal, too, health is more a question than is talent. Indeed, two of the three youngsters in the swap — outfielder Dustin Fowler and righty James Kaprielian — are both in the midst of rehabbing very significant injuries. While Jorge Mateo is likely viewed as the headlining piece by Oakland, the club is clearly hoping the other two players will not only return to full health, but will quickly regain their previous trajectory.
So, how do you grade this deal from the perspective of the Yankees? Was it worth giving up this much talent or does Gray stand too great a chance of returning to his injury-riddled, ineffective 2016 form? (Link for app users.)
And how do you feel the A’s did in taking this package instead of others … or rather than holding onto Gray until the fall? (Link for app users.)
alexgordonbeckham
A’s took on a lot of risk but if Fowler and Kap are healthy, it’s a great trade for them. Yankees traded from depth while still holding onto main pieces. Potential to be a great trade for both teams.
outinleftfield
Fowler will be a starting OF for the A’s out of camp. Great pickup. Mateo was the #19 prospect in baseball in 2016 and he is tearing up AA right now. He will be up at some point next season. Whether that is as a shortstop or a CF is yet to be seen, but he will be in the majors next season. Two major league starters for the next 3-4 years for two years a good #3 starter. That is a good trade all by itself in my opinion.
Kaprelian is icing on the cake if he comes back strong from TJ.
Dgmilazz
As a Yankees fan I agree with alot of what you are saying. People don’t see the #1 or #2 prospect so they assume it’s a bad trade. Those three guys have some of the highest upside of prospects in the game. Even if one of those guys reaches their ceilings is a decent trade for the A’s.
Mateo could be a 20/40 guy with good defense at CF or SS. Fowler could be a 5 tool .300/25hrs/25-30sb guy. Kap could be a #1-#2 starter.
Obviously there are some red flags with these guys but the upside here is potentially franchise altering.
Gray is a soild #2 though, controlable, and he has ace potential as we have seen his first three seasons and how he has pitched latley this season.
TheHammer16
Won’t be able to analyze this deal correctly for another 3-4 years. The A’s took a gamble taking two broken pieces but if Kap and Fowler make strong recoveries then Mr Beane looks like a genius. But I’m not sure he’ll be around to see it come to fruition.
pspahn
You think BB’s job is in jeopardy?
Why not David Forst?
Jeff Todd
This is pretty much true of any trade, but it’s possible to assess the decisionmaking process on varying risks and benefits.
a1544
A’s took the best offer given to them. There was no way they were holding gray for the offseason with how valuable he has become this month. A for getting 3 high potential guys. A for the yanks getting their missing piece without giving up their 2 top guys in their mind – Torres, Frazier
37santobanks
Injury risks all over the place on this trade. I doubt we’ll know who “won” this trade for quite some time.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
This is the rare trade I really like for both sides.
Pitching is hard to find and the Yankees got a guy who can help them now and into the future when it’s unclear how many quality SP’s will actually be available in the near term. A bird in the hand, etc.
Meanwhile, the A’s got 3 guys with the chance to be impact players. Yes, there is injury risk, but every single human has that. I actually prefer pitchers who have already had their TJ over guys who haven’t had theirs YET.
Five years from now, we could easily be talking about how much more the A’s got for Gray than the White Sox got for Quintana.
chesteraarthur
Meh, handwaving the risk by saying every human has injuries is disingenuous in this case. You’re talking about a pitcher who required surgery and a guy who relies on speed to play cf that sustained one of the worst knee injuries an athlete can. Yeah, lots of pitchers do require TJ, but “getting it out of the way” doesn’t stop you from needing another. And that knee injury is scary.
I don’t dislike this return for the A’s at all. But I don’t think you can just say “all humans have injury risk”. There is a spectrum of injury risk and these guys are higher up there than normal.
yukongold
You are completely disregarding the injury history of Gray.
03/30/2017 Strained Right Shoulder
03/09/2017 Strained Lat
08/07/2016 Strained Right Forearm
08/06/2016 Sore Right Extensor Muscle
05/21/2016 Strained Right Trapezius
04/04/2016 Food Poisoning
TheWoodyD
Just keep Sonny away from the Chipotles in NY and he’ll be fine.
PLyons
Though Gray won’t be the dominant, shut down starter Yankees fans may expect him to be, Gray should provide great value for the Yankees. Considering they traded two top 100 prospects when their value was at their lowest (injured), that wasn’t much below face value.
Typical trade for the A’s; though they received three pieces that will provide value and an occasional All-Star appearance, they didn’t get a major prospect like Torres or Frazier. Their organization prefers quantity over quality and this is the one criticism I have of this small market club.
Yankees: A-
A’s: B
Bob Knob
Rating the trade as on “F” (for either team) … just plain stupid.
Hiro
Just like your comment… very insightful…
ctguy
Agreed. Dumb comment
MurderersRow27
If you’re eating this trade as an “F” for both teams (or even either of these teams to be honest), then you simply have no clue.
julyn82001
Too soon to tell… Yanks are contending… A’s are looking at future towards building a new stadium so spending is focus on that area and not necessarily on players… It is what it is…
ReverieDays
The A’ s always seem to mess everything up, so D.
wkkortas
I don’t like this deal for Oakland at all–you have two guys who’ve had serious injuries, and if Mateo can’t stay at short, he’s a good-but-not-great regular. If Quintana gets the Sox a top-10 prospect, that isn’t enough for Gray.
alexgordonbeckham
Extra year of control, more consistent on the mound, more reliable to take the ball every 5 days.
southbeachbully
I haven’t heard anyone make an issue as to whether Mateo can stay at SS. The Yanks moved him around to different positions because Didi and Castro were performing so well and then we acquired Torres too.
fckphil
Kaprelian almost made the big club out of spring training…if hes healthy he should pitch by the end of next year and be no worse than a 3 in the A’s rotation.. Fowler is the big risk because nobody knows how bad the knee is….Mateo should be a September call up.. dont see him as an A’s type player…will probably be moved before next season.
outinleftfield
The A’s said that they anticipate that Fowler will start participating in “baseball activities” at their spring training facility in October and in interviews since the trade Fowler has said he expects to be 100% by spring training. He is a very good player and barring setbacks, he should be a starting OF for the A’s coming out of camp.
thegreatcerealfamine
You don’t actually believe that do you?
southbeachbully
I admire Cash for reading the market and not bidding against himself. While all 3 are very good prospects I wonder if the A;s misjudged and expected more/better bids. It seems like the Yanks were in the drivers seat for a while.
If Kap and Fowler rehab properly then I think A’s fans will be happy.
Going into 2017 off-season the Yanks will likely have Tanaka/Gray/Severino/Montgomery. They can bring back Sabathia on a 1 year deal as a fall back and look at Darvish in free agency. That should give Adams and Sheffield time to hone their skills at AAA.
bringinthereliefpitcher
A’s picked up potentially 3 top 100 prospects for Gray. Even though Fowler and Kaprelian are injured theyre definitely top 100 talents when healthy.
therealryan
It’s hard not to like what the Yankees did yesterday. They received 2.5 cheap years of a good, young SP for 3 prospects, none of which were their top prospects at their respective positions and all 3 coming with fairly large question marks (2 injury, 1 attitude).
That being said, I also like Oakland’s return. I like the potential that all 3 prospects have and think they could all be MLB contributors if they’re able to overcome their injuries and poor attitude.
I predicted two 55 FV and a 45 FV return for Gray and he received a 55 and two 50 grade prospects, so it was a reasonably expected return, regardless of what A’s fans were claiming beforehand.
Sorry for the re-post, but this comment was more appropriate here.
Ookashfah
Can you point me to an article reguarding the “attitude” problem? I’m not doubting you, just haven’t seen anything reguarding that
Chris
Last season Mateo was suspended for alleged attitude issues. It caused him to miss the all star game. We never really were told what happened
Alowishus
I give it a A for the Yankees and a D for the A’s. Considering what the sox got for Q and the farm system of the teams interested in Gray (Yankees, Braves, Astros), was this really the best offer they had? Two prospects with major injuries! Very disappointing return.
Alowishus
And let’s not forget they sent over $1.5 million in international bonus money. That equates to up to $3 million in savings for the Yankees if they are in bonus penalties. ($1.5 million spent on the prospect and 100% luxury tax savings).
pepesilvia
I love my Yankees but I have a feeling we are going to regret this grey trade. The guys decent at best and is constantly injured. He may be another Karl paveono. I never heard of them guys we gave up so no great loss there I’m just worried about the money.
YankeeMan3099
You are a fool how is Gray always hurt? He was hurt 1 year and in 2014 and 2015 he won 14 games both years and was a all star in 2015. Also who is Karl Paveono? It’s Carl Pavano and you call yourself a Yankee fan? Plus the fact you never heard of the prospects the Yankees traded tells me you aren’t really a Yankee fan you mean to tell me you never heard of Jorge Mateo who was in the Yankee system for awhile now. You have no clue what you are talking about and have zero insight on anything, how would you think the Yanks would regret this trade when you have never heard of the 3 prospects? Another thing his name is Sonny Gray not Grey please if you are going to be clueless don’t bother commenting cuz it makes you look stupid and ridiculous just stop please.
lesterdnightfly
There can never be another “Karl paveono”. There never was one in the first place.
chino31
You do realize that Fowler played a game and got injured vs the Chisox. What kind of fan are you?
Niekro
I think the Yankees did nice in the trade and the A’s still seem kind of caught in between, Mateo has been at AA, Kap is a college pitcher who is coming back from TJS and Fowler is already been in the majors, the A’s are not going to be competing any time soon and should have focused on getting more assets further away from the majors to coincide with a new stadium.
thegreatcerealfamine
Fowler never got an at bat,so the Majors comment is misleading.
Niekro
what does that have to do with his timeline? he wasnt in the majors who was that in the OF who got injured his clone?
formerdraftpick
The Yankees had the players to get Yu as well as Gray.
KB
Man…. when I thought the Cubs made the early move to land Quintana I thought it was great. I always prefer my team to make the first moves to set the market price……… boy did that backfire though this time around. Compared to what the Dodgers gave up for Darvish and what the Yankees gave up for a more comparable pitcher to Quintana in Gray….. the Cubs look like idiots for what they gave up to get Quintana from the Sox. Hell. Looking at what was given up for Gray and Darvish, the Cubs could’ve had BOTH of those guys for what they gave up for Quintana – easily. Hell, for what was given up for these two guys the Cubs still had the prospects to land one of them on top of already having Quintana. So bummed they didn’t make a move for one of these guys and instead went after a friggin reliever (despite having a top 5 bullpen in MLB) and a backup catcher?!?! Really. What the Cubs gave up for Wilson and Avila, could’ve easily been used and would’ve been enough to land Gray or Darvish. Friggin Isaac Paredes has comparable stats and production as some of these guys that headlined the deal for Gray and Darvish…… and Paredes wasn’t even a highly touted, top 30 Cubs prospect. It’s insane to me how some players get over valued and others are ignored.
Oh well……. I still don’t think the Yankees are that great, and the Dodgers are the Dodgers….. or should I say the Dodgers are the Washington Capitals of MLB…… they choke and fold faster than a world record origami champion with bronchitis.
YankeeMan3099
Wow you Cub fans just wanted everyone huh? Wasn’t going to happen the Cubs definitely gave up a lot and overpaid for Quintana oh well that’s your problem funny how all you Cub fans were so happy to get Quintana now you complain because of what other teams gave up for pitchers who are similar unbelievable. I would much rather have Gray over Quintana anyway at least Gray has pitched in the playoffs before and was successful Quintana on the other hand has not.
chino31
Cashman would’ve given up the equivalent of what the Cubs gave up for Q. Q has more team control and is a lefty that is preferable playing at Yankee Stadium.
thegreatcerealfamine
1 for 108 and giving Bartman a ring makes some Cubs fans try to come across like MLB royalty.
arc89
It all depends on Fowler recovery from injury. If fowler recovers to play CF for the A’s with good defense and solid numbers its going to be a fair trade. For the A’s to win they need Kap to come back from TJS and be a solid 2 or 3 starter. Mateo who knows what he does plays SS or OF. Yanks win a world series while Gray is on the team putting up solid numbers they win no matter how well the other players perform. The ultimate goal is a world series. NY just improved their chances by a large margin.
peaches
Win-win. Yankees win now, A’s hope to win later. A’s weren’t going to win anything with Gray short term, nor likely be able to resign him. Yankees pieces weren’t needed in NY and may help A’s win later.
thegreatcerealfamine
Pre trade A’s fans..what do you mean Gray is oft injured and it’s Frazier or Torres to start or nothing for a TOR pitcher. Post Trade A’s fans..these two injured players we got have so much potential and Gray is an injury waiting to happen and is not an ace. Grade for this trade Yankees B+
A’s B and that’s grading on the curve.
YankeeMan3099
Yeah I know agreed it’s pathetic isn’t it they are so hypocritical, although I have seen comments on other pages and some here that A’s fans don’t like the trade and want Beane to be fired lol its ridiculous.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea they were freaking on Monday about Fowler and Kap being injured,but like the character up top I’ve seen where some have said Fowler and Mateo will be in their OF opening day. I gave the trade a B+ because I hated to see Kap traded but the other two were blocked anyway.
arc89
Same can be said for Yank fans. We don’t want Gray he is injury prone. After trade its a great trade. Beane took a bigger risk than Cashman because a starter coming back from TJS is a 50/50 chance he will pitch well enough again. So its either trust your GM or hate your GM. Gray’s injuries were way over blown by most fans. I doubt NY will have any remorse on this trade. Flower needs to be the CF that Beane thinks he is for it to work out for the A’s.
jobro962
Is Fowler earning service time right now because he was injured while on the Major League Roster? I’m not sure how that works when a player gets injured, it always seems that they continue to accrue service time while they are injured. Anyone know the specifics
As an A’s fan, would love if he only has 1 day of service time when he starts next year