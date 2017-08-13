The Nationals have placed star outfielder Bryce Harper on the 10-day DL due to a hyperextended left knee. Nats GM Mike Rizzo told reporters (including (USA Today’s Gabe Lacques and the Washington Post’s Jorge Castillo) that Harper suffered a “significant” bone bruise. Michael A. Taylor has been activated from the DL to take Harper’s spot on the roster.
While Harper’s injury is clearly serious in nature and no timetable was provided for his return, this diagnosis is something of a relief to Harper, the Nats and their fans. “We feel we dodged a bullet,” Rizzo said, noting that Harper didn’t suffer any ligament or structural damage to his knee. Rizzo believes Harper will play again before the season is done, thus making him a factor to contribute in the Nationals’ postseason drive.
The team (and the entire baseball world) feared the worst after Harper suffered the nasty-looking injury last night, having to be helped off the field after slipping while crossing first base while attempting to beat out a ground ball. Bone bruises can vary greatly in severity, so Harper may still miss significant time, though the Nats have enough breathing space atop the NL East to be cautious, Rizzo noted.
The fact that Washington has a 14.5-game division lead and baseball’s third-best record is somewhat remarkable given the number of significant injuries the club has suffered, particularly in the outfield. Adam Eaton suffered a season-ending ACL tear in April, Jayson Werth is still sidelined indefinitely with foot injuries, and Taylor is only just returning after a month on the DL due to a strained oblique. Shortstop Trea Turner could’ve potentially been a candidate to help fill these outfield gaps, though he has been out of action himself thanks to a fractured wrist.
If the Nats are going to be serious World Series contenders, however, obviously they’ll need Harper back in time for October baseball. Harper was in the midst of a superb year, batting .326/.419/.614 with 29 homers over 472 plate appearances, and this injury absence is likely to cost him a chance at his second NL MVP Award in three seasons.
With Harper out, it seems as if Taylor, Brian Goodwin and Howie Kendrick will see much of the action as Washington’s first-choice outfielders, with Adam Lind and Andrew Stevenson providing some left-handed hitting flexibility off the bench. Even this mix of players isn’t quite stable, as Kendrick has been recently bothered by a bad back. It’s possible the Nationals could explore adding more outfield depth in a trade, though they’ll probably wait a week or two to monitor the statuses of Harper and Werth before deciding whether some external help is necessary.
Comments
brettmar21
This is pretty much best case scenario here. Let him rest as long as he needs and get him ready for the playoffs
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
cant believe that’s all that got injured
yukongold
Heal up, Bryce. Need you healthy in pinstripes.
jlahman
Got a feeling this is worse than what Rizzo is saying! Maybe torn ligaments?
davidcoonce74
No. Rizzo would get suspended and fined and possibly fired for lying about a player’s injuries. The league takes this stuff seriously.
mike.gordon34
This is coming from the Nats, not the Padres.
Nats4life
Opening day outfield is all injured, Strasburg and joe Ross are out, treat is out, glover and Kelley too, along with a bunch of bench players. Baseball gods hate DC
Rounding3rd
Mets have angered the same gods also.
dark vengeance
Mets never had his on their side. Come on who are you kidding?
davidcoonce74
Of the four highest-paid players on the Dodgers, two haven’t played at all this season, one has played sparingly and poorly and the fourth is on the DL, and is the team’s best player. Tough breaks happen to everyone.
Nats4life
You guys also have Chris taylor and Alex wood both having breakouts, bellinger having an insane rookie season, and him, seager and Justin turner all having MVP level seasons though
Nats4life
And y’all got darvish without giving up verdugo or buehler. Adrian Gonzalez is coming back soon too
davidcoonce74
“You guys?” I’m not a member of or fan of the Dodgers. I’m a Padres fan. I was just pointing out that other contending teams have had lots of injuries too.
As far as MVP-level seasons, Rendon is having a great year, Murphy has been outstanding, Zimmermann has been good and Lind has been surprisingly productive as well.
SashaBanksFan
Angels have 6-7 starting pitchers hurt including 2 who havent played all year and one with 4 innings total. Trout missed almost 40 games and their projected top 2 bullpen guys have basically not played this year so far.
Point is, many teams suffer the same unfortunate circumstances
davidcoonce74
Not a Dodgers fan. Just pointing out that most teams have injury issues. Nats have three MVP-level players too, including Murphy and Rendon, and Zimmermann has been great and Lind has been surprisingly productive.
Deke
LA and the Nats have great depth and kudos to them for building great teams. As a Giants fan it pains me to compliment them (LA especially) but they do deserve credit.
Braves95
It was a hyperextended knee almost same as Camargo for the Braves that what I saw in replay. Hope for speedy recovery!!!
Deke
Everything has to come back to the Braves with you guys! :). Can’t we just talk about the Nats without you guys steering the conversation to the Braves? FYI in case it’s not obvious I’m joking.
edreed20
Tex had a deep bone bruise a couple years ago turned out to be a fracture. Hope it’s not the same.
Brick Davis
great minds think alike… Brick ~
nissan3981
Kiss the World Series goodbye Nats!
HelloItsMe
They’ll probably get him back for the playoffs
JoeyPankake
Talk about a lucky break considering how bad that looked. I thought for sure he would be needing some reconstructive surgery.
Brick Davis
Bone Bruise… Yikes!… can easily mask fractures… ask Tino…
Matt Galvin
Go get a SS maybe. It could be worser when more test are done on it.
lesterdnightfly
Sure, it could be worser. But on the other hand, it could be betterer…..
dmazcomp
Wonder if Washington could make a play for Justin Upton. They tried to get him the year he signed with Detroit. With Worth’s salary coming off the books at year’s end, the can afford him. He could offer some protection if Harper signs elsewhere. He is unlikely to opt out, but if they did a PTBNL trade, the prospect going back to Detroit could be dependent on whether he stays or opts out.