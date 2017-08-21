NL Central Notes: Cozart, Piscotty, Brewers, Montero

While Zack Cozart still stands out as a logical on-paper trade candidate, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer writes that it doesn’t seem that much of a market has developed for the 31-year-old. That puts the Reds in a difficult position, as if no trade materializes, they’ll need to weigh whether to make Cozart a qualifying offer that’ll likely be worth a bit more than $18MM. Cozart’s sensational defense and huge step forward both in terms of power and plate discipline make that seem like a reasonable offer for the Reds. However, the lack of a clear market for shortstops and the draft compensation to which he’d be tied could make Cozart at least ponder accepting a theoretical QO, Buchanan notes.
More from the NL Central…
- Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for yesterday’s doubleheader, will stick with the club moving forward, tweets MLB.com’s Jen Langosch. First baseman Luke Voit has been optioned to Memphis in his place. The 26-year-old Piscotty, who signed a six-year deal in April but was sent to Memphis after some considerable struggles, tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes that he feels the demotion was beneficial in the long run. “It was a shot in the arm, and I needed it,” said Piscotty. The brief trip to the minors allowed Piscotty to “get back to basics,” in the outfielder’s words, and the fact that he obliterated Triple-A pitching over an eight-game stretch certainly had to help his confidence. In 38 plate appearances, Piscotty mashed to the tune of a .313/.421/.781 batting line with four homers and three doubles.
- The catcher position has been an unexpected strength for the Brewers in 2017, writes Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Following last summer’s trade of Jonathan Lucroy and the offseason trade of Martin Maldonado, Milwaukee entered the year with the unheralded trio of Manny Pina, Jett Bandy and Andrew Susac competing for playing time. An injury to Susac almost immediately took him out of the picture, and Bandy faded after a hot start. Pina, though, has continued to produce on both sides of the ball, and his .285/.328/.451 batting line places him among the game’s most productive backstops. The 30-year-old was acquired with little fanfare, coming over from the Tigers as a player to be named later in the Dec. 2015 Francisco Rodriguez trade, but he’s become an invaluable asset for the Brewers.
- Miguel Montero told Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times that he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the Cubs organization — neither the front office nor his former teammates — following his abrupt dismissal earlier this summer. On his final day as a Cub, Montero called out Jake Arrieta and other Cubs hurlers for being slow to the plate with their deliveries, and the Cubs quickly designated him for assignment. Former teammate Anthony Rizzo went on to suggest that Montero’s comments were those of a player that was being “selfish.” Montero called Rizzo a “great player” and a “good teammate” and said that he harbors no ill feelings toward him for the comments, even if he does disagree with the sentiment. Montero revealed that five clubs were in touch with his agent about a possible fit in anticipation of him potentially being released, though that never happened, as the Cubs agreed to a trade that sent him to Toronto before waiving him. “If I was really that bad guy they said I was, the teams aren’t interested in bad guys,” said Montero.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
I can’t see Cozart clearing waivers. Really the Reds have to QO him at this point. Him accepting the QO wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for them.
cubsfan2489
Yeah he’s definitely getting claimed, no way he makes it through.
jbigz12
I wonder who would be looking at him in the offseason though. The orioles would’ve been a logical fit before getting Beckham. Maybe Tampa Bay or Kansas City. Don’t think San Diego would pony up the cash for him given their situation. Miami needs a SS but they have no money to spend.
tylerall5
I heard Jeter is going to be a player owner…
ilikebaseball
He’s not worth 18million on a rebuilding club, that is absurd.
jbigz12
Cozart probably needs to cash in on a long term deal now, should be a no brainer for the reds to give him a QO. He’s already 31 and there’s no chance he’s going to have a better year than the one he’s having right now.
dodgerfan711
No one wanted Cozart at the deadline?? He seemed like a perfect trade canidate from the start.
TheWestCoastRyan
All the contenders were set at short and non-contenders who need a shortstop like my Padres aren’t going to give up prospects for a guy who is a free agent at the end of the year.
bleacherbum
Yeah they won’t give up anything for him this year but if they pursue him in the offseason I think a 2 year deal would be a good investment for a guy who could come in and provide some veteran leadership and bridge the gap until one of Potts/Tatis/Barley or Almanzar are ready to take the job.
Joe Kerr
He was also injured/just getting over an injury.
ChazB322
Reds should sign Cozart to 3 yr deal, $35-40 million. Peraza isn’t an answer at short, and that gives them time for Downs, Case, or Rodriguez to develop enough to claim the spot.
sameichel
Exactly
jbigz12
His defense alone will make sure it’s probably not a terrible deal for whoever signs him. I think he’ll be looking for 4 years. Maybe 4 and 50 would do it for him.
redsfanman
I think you’re writing off Jose Peraza way too early, but Eugenio Suarez and Nick Senzel will likely both be starters by May 2018. One of them, probably Suarez, probably has to move to SS. Between lefty Scooter Gennett and out-of-options righty Dilson Herrera 2b is already packed, without even considering Peraza and Blandino.
Signing Cozart to a multiyear deal seems like a really bad idea, and they’d almost have to trade at least one (if not several) younger, more controllable, less expensive players as a result.
The thing that has held the Reds back this year has without question been starting pitching. If they’re going to spend $10m+ on free agents it should be on starting pitching, not on blocking the existing position player surplus with an aging untradeable guy with knee problems.
gocincy
This is the most logical conclusion on this topic. I appreciate Cozart more than most, but the Reds need to be dispassionate, not sentimental, when making decisions like this. It’s a shame he couldn’t be traded at the deadline, but such is life.
imindless
I just don’t see cozarts production as sustainable. I feel this is definitely a peak in his career and this time next year whoever signs him will have buyers remorse.
Bill Smith
I would let Cozart walk and not give him a QO. I don’t project him providing $18M in value in 2018 and IMO he Will accept the QO.
jbigz12
I don’t think a SS with an injury history coming off a career year will take a QO. Even If he did it’s not the end of the world for the Reds. He’s going to be looking for a multi year deal.
TheWestCoastRyan
They have to. Otherwise they just got nothing for him.
gocincy
Sunk cost.
notagain27
I believe the Reds front office will have a good idea as to what Cozart and his representatives are looking for in terms of a long term deal once the season ends. They will use that information to determine whether or not to submit a Q.O. I believe the Reds will offer some type of extension. If Cozart turns them down, he will receive a QO and both sides will move forward.
TheWestCoastRyan
If Cozart had any interest in an extension it would have happened by now.