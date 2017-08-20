NL East Notes: Asdrubal, Phillips, Phillies, Koehler

The latest from around the NL East…

The Mets are receiving more trade interest in Asdrubal Cabrera , Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. Cabrera received some buzz prior to the deadline (with the Indians and Red Sox mentioned as two of the interested teams) though there haven’t been many rumblings about him yet this month. The veteran infielder has shown additional versatility by playing second and third base almost exclusively over the last two months after beginning the year as New York’s everyday shortstop. MLBTR’s Steve Adams listed Cabrera first in his recent ranking of the Top 25 August Trade Candidates.

has acquitted himself well as the ’ third baseman since moving over from second base to accommodate , and David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution points out that the position switch may be a boost to Phillips’ future career. The veteran infielder will have a better chance at finding a new contract this winter now that he has demonstrated more positional versatility, and O’Brien figures Phillips could also handle playing first base as well. “Essentially, the Phillies are in rebuilding purgatory,” David Murph of the Philadelphia Daily News writes. The Phils find themselves in a bit of a catch-22 of needing some reliable arms to fill out next year’s rotation, as though it makes little sense to spend the significant dollars necessary for such pitching when the club is still in a rebuilding phase, though getting good pitchers at bargain prices will be difficult-to-impossible. While the Phillies aren’t planning to contend yet, Murphy argues that “the goal should be to make next season watchable,” and a lack of pitching could undermine what appears to be some promising development from the team’s young hitters.

