NL East Notes: Asdrubal, Phillips, Phillies, Koehler

The latest from around the NL East…
- The Mets are receiving more trade interest in Asdrubal Cabrera, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. Cabrera received some buzz prior to the deadline (with the Indians and Red Sox mentioned as two of the interested teams) though there haven’t been many rumblings about him yet this month. The veteran infielder has shown additional versatility by playing second and third base almost exclusively over the last two months after beginning the year as New York’s everyday shortstop. MLBTR’s Steve Adams listed Cabrera first in his recent ranking of the Top 25 August Trade Candidates.
- Brandon Phillips has acquitted himself well as the Braves’ third baseman since moving over from second base to accommodate Ozzie Albies, and David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution points out that the position switch may be a boost to Phillips’ future career. The veteran infielder will have a better chance at finding a new contract this winter now that he has demonstrated more positional versatility, and O’Brien figures Phillips could also handle playing first base as well.
- “Essentially, the Phillies are in rebuilding purgatory,” David Murph of the Philadelphia Daily News writes. The Phils find themselves in a bit of a catch-22 of needing some reliable arms to fill out next year’s rotation, as though it makes little sense to spend the significant dollars necessary for such pitching when the club is still in a rebuilding phase, though getting good pitchers at bargain prices will be difficult-to-impossible. While the Phillies aren’t planning to contend yet, Murphy argues that “the goal should be to make next season watchable,” and a lack of pitching could undermine what appears to be some promising development from the team’s young hitters.
- Tom Koehler was dealt from the Marlins to the Blue Jays yesterday, ending the right-hander’s career-long stint in the Miami organization. As Koehler tells Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, he is excited to go to Toronto, though it is a bittersweet feeling leaving the team that drafted him as an 18th-rounder in 2008. “They [the Marlins] gave me an opportunity. I don’t think a lot of people would have thought that I would’ve gotten as far as I have, and they gave me a chance to do it,” Koehler said.
Comments
JDSchneck
Who still wants to tell me the Phillies rebuilds going better than the Braves? Yeah thought so
SoCalBrave
In all fairness, we’re not competing next year either. I feel we are slightly closer than they are, but they could go on a spending spree and narrow the gap quickly.
dodgerfan711
I dont think there was ever a consensus the Phillies were having a better rebuild than the Braves.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I don’t think the Yankees, Cubs or Dodgers are losing sleep over either of them, TBH.
Coast1
In all fairness the Phillies haven’t really been doing much to rebuild. In the past year and a half they’ve only been acquiring short term solutions like Howie Kendrick and trading them for C level prospects.
They haven’t tried to acquire long term pieces. The Phillies might start the rebuild after this year now that a few of their minor leaguers have reached the Majors and they have extra players at a few positions.
William
When you have a Left fielder who’s 34 , and rightfielder who’s 35 I’ll say Braves have a Problem with rebuild , some People and Teams that have aHard Medicine believing that they need to start from scratch !
tharrie0820
They have acuna and pache in the minors to replace them. What pitchers do the Phillies have to replace the fill ins they sign?
RunDMC
May it also be stated that Phillips will not answer questions by the media regarding third base, at all, so do you think he’s happy playing there? I doubt he will sign with a team that is looking for him to play much of the hot corner, which is ashame considering ATL could be a nice fallback if they don’t want to invest in someone like Moose.
redsfan48
I don’t think it’s entirely out of the question to believe that Phillips will retire at the end of this season. I don’t really see him wanting to continue playing unless he’s promised an everyday starting 2B job and a decent salary.
olereb
The bad thing about it is BP hasplayed third better for the braves than anyone with the exception of Chipper. I see him as not being a team player and I think the braves let him go after this year. BP just does not get it, I could see him playing mlb for several more years, but junk like this hurts his cause. Why do you think there is little trade interest in him. He is a headache, like I said he just doesn’t get it
bleacherbum
I think the White Sox have demonstrated over the last calendar year the most effective way to rebuild. I can’t remember a team in recent memory that has added the amount of highly touted prospects in such a short period of time. Maybe the Marlins after the fire sale from their 03′ World Series?
thegreatcerealfamine
And how’d that workout for the Marlins? The old saying is so true..prospects are just suspect until proven otherwise….
bleacherbum
How’d it work out for them? Ummm they won two World Series in a 6 year span. I think it worked out pretty well. The blew it up after the first one in 97′ and put it back together to win again in 03′ just couldn’t win one after that but still shouldn’t be dismissed. Poorly owned or not.
NickinAtl
Ummmmm,, you said after the ’03 rebuild. If you had a decent point, you wouldn’t change the argument to 97-03.
thegreatcerealfamine
Ummmmm….Like NickinAtl said!!!!
bleacherbum
Ummmm, when your rebuilds come on the heels of World Series titles then you don’t need to explain yourself. So continue rambling on like every other annoying Braves fan on this site about how well your rebuild is going and how you guys are going to be so dominant in the near future lol. For a team that hasn’t been to the World Series since 95′ you guys sure like to talk a lot.
Michael Chaney
Well yeah, but that’s also because they have trade chips like Sale, Quintana, and Eaton that could get back much better returns than most players on rebuilding teams
walshanater
wtf do the White Sox have to do with this?
AndyM
Gotta agree. Even if some of those guys don’t pan out, from the likes of Moncada, Kopech, Giolito, Lopez, Fulmer, etc. some will pan out and will be solid major leaguers if not all stars. With free agency/draft/more trades White Sox will be a team to be reckoned with in a couple years
Pax vobiscum
The Phillies real talent is at the lower levels of their system. There won’t be a substantive improvement until 2020 or 2021. Meanwhile players like Williams Alfaro Hoskins can be developed and traded for younger pieces down the line.
jbigz12
Guys like Williams and Hoskins should be the in the prime players that help your team be good again in a few years.
Coast1
The Phillies have very little talent in their lower levels. There are pretty much only three prospects that look good, Ortiz, Sanchez, and Medina. Some of their young disappointments, Moniak, Brito, might turn it around but even then the numbers are small. Ortiz and Sanchez are 18 years old and a lot can happen to players that young. Jason Knapp and Trevor May had amazing fastballs.
Some players like Suarez, Fanti, and Romero have put up strong numbers but they are in pitchers’ leagues that have produced impressive numbers for guys like Brody Colvin only to see them bust.
If you plan to build around two 18 year olds,you’re likely in for failure.
William
Phils need one Veteran Productive RBI Bat,
But then again so does everybody else.!
Wolf Chan
having watched the series with the giants this weekend – yes they need pitching but also there defense is horrible, they looked like an A ball team out there defensively… essentially right now the only thing going for them is their offense.