NL News & Rumors: Jeter, Stanton, Granderson, Giants, Kershaw

While the much-maligned Jeffrey Loria will soon hand off Marlins ownership to a group including Derek Jeter, the team’s spending habits aren’t going to change – at least not in the short term – says Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. The Marlins are in the red, losing tens of millions per year, and are in need of a new local television deal. Additionally, Rosenthal points out that Miami already has $95MM set aside for just eight players next season, and in his estimation, it would take roughly a $150MM payroll for the club to contend in 2018. Given the Marlins’ economic difficulties, they’re simply not in position to spend anywhere near that amount.
Despite the franchise’s financial troubles, one thing Jeter & Co. can’t do is unload world-class slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s mammoth contract, opines Buster Olney of ESPN. Doing so would serve as an immediate public relations hit to the new ownership team because it would give off a “same old Marlins” vibe, Olney reasons. Stanton, who hit his major league-leading 42nd home run Sunday, has $295MM remaining on his deal. That, plus Stanton’s full no-trade clause, could prove to be roadblocks even if the Jeter-led faction tries to jettison the soon-to-be 28-year-old.
More from the National League:
- Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson, who cleared revocable trade waivers on Aug. 5, hasn’t generated much interest on the market, Marc Carig of Newsday reports. That could be thanks in part to the approximately $4.27MM remaining on Granderson’s contract. Even factoring in a nightmarish April in which he hit .128/.174/.221, Granderson has had another fine offensive season. Because the lefty-swinger remains a threat the plate, it’s still possible the Mets will find a taker for him in the next two-plus weeks, Carig writes. Regardless of where he finishes the season, Granderson would like to continue his career in 2018, which would be his age-37 campaign.
- The Giants have considered moving starter Matt Moore to the bullpen, according to Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News (on Twitter). Moore has pitched in relief just twice in 131 career appearances, both of which occurred during the left-hander’s short major league introduction with the Rays in 2011. The former big-time prospect has been somewhat disappointing as a starter, though, and has seen his velocity tumble this year amid what may be a career-worst season (5.71 ERA/4.67 FIP/4.91 xFIP in 135.2 innings). The Giants can either bring the 28-year-old Moore back next season on a $9MM club option or buy him out for $1MM.
- The inimitable Clayton Kershaw could return to the Dodgers’ rotation by month’s end, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times tweets. Kershaw, out since July 23 with lower back tightness, completed a second bullpen session Sunday and will pitch a simulated game Wednesday. Amazingly, the Dodgers have gone 15-3 without Kershaw, whose injury has prevented him from being part of the same rotation as ballyhooed trade deadline acquisition Yu Darvish. Those two figure to line up for Games 1 and 2 of the Dodgers’ NLDS matchup in October.
Comments
johnny53811
Not sure what the Giants are gonna do… they paid an arm and a leg for moore so to give up on him would be disappointing but he hasn’t been worth that salary..
giant
Wouldn’t call Matt Duffy who hasn’t played an arm and a leg
johnny53811
Well not only did they give up their starting 3B, but also a good RHP in santos and an 18 year old with potential in Fox. All 3 for a guy who had a solid track record, but also an injury history. That’s why I don’t think they will decline Moore’s option because they want to salvage something from that deal.
bravesfan88
If I was another team, I would be a little leary in the future when trading for any of the Rays starters…
I mean, is it just me, or do they really seem to know when they have gotten the best out of a guy and have an uncanny ability to trade them at the right time…
I know James Shields had some success here and there as a starter after the Rays shipped him out, but even with him I believe the Rays got his best years…
Are there ANY fairly recent examples of the Rays trading away a pitcher, and that pitcher performing well after being acquired??
I could easily be missing an example or two, since I am not really a Rays fan, but it just seems after they trade a pitcher, he pretty much goes down the toilet…
It would definitely be interesting to look up and see which teams’ pitchers have the lowest success rates after they are traded…Unfortunately, I have no idea where to get that information, nor the knowledge on how to put it all together…It would certainly be a tall task, even if you were only to take just the last 5-10 years into consideration…
jbigz12
I mean they had shields for the first 7 years of his career so odds were they were going to be the team that got most of the good ones. But moving shields was a cost saving move without a doubt. They can only take on so much salary and they were offered the #1 prospect in the game for him so it really wasn’t a consideration. I don’t think they’ve really unloaded a ton of arms in recent years so there’s not going to be any example. They dealt Nate Karns for Brad miller cause he wasn’t good enough to crack their rotation but other than that their rotation has been set For years now. And to be fair the giants traded for a guy last year who threw a 4.01 Era and a 4.51 FIP in Tampa. So they probably shouldn’t have expected a stud. Post injury Moore was never the same pitcher.
mick58kc
Wade Davis
hooligan
David Price was fantastic after being traded to Detroit (and later Toronto).
Reflect
Not even just pitchers. Carl Crawford and Upton were never the same after leaving.
Sky14
Garza had his best year with the Cubs following his trade. Shields had two very good years with the Royals as well. Doesn’t seem anything unusual with their trades, Moore was hardly outstanding when they traded him.
24TheKid
Well the Mariners need to stop trading for the Rays starting pitchers.
Reflect
The possible return Mets would get for Granderson would be so terrible in this market… as a Mets fan I’d rather just keep him. He’s had a nice 4 years here and I’d much rather see him stay and re-sign for a year instead of acquiring some 30 year old dude in A ball with no hope.
dodgerfan711
Tigers barley got anything for JD martinez. Cant imagine any team wanting granderson
kahnkobra
get a lower level prospect, let Nimmo/Lagares play and Grandy can always be offered a 1 yr deal in the off season. No sense keeping him
sagbagels
this is why the mets are a failing team and have a failing fanbase is because people like this who think its a good move to keep him…
jakec77
If I’m Marlins management, I’m in full on sell mode, attach the better pieces to the dicier contracts and you can instantly end up with a top 10 farm system and no major league payroll to speak of- load up this off season on rule 5 picks, AAAA players, and sign veterans who can’t get better deals elsewhere to one year pillow contracts with hope that you can flip them for even more prospects.
In the meanwhile, run all kinds of specials to get fans into the park- literally give away tickets to local schools. Start building a fan base, by 2020 you are hopefully ready to start pushing forward.
Ruben_Tomorrow
Can’t say I disagree, but the Padres have been doing this for years with no success. The Marlins have solid players with bright futures. Maybe the change of ownership will have an impact on their on field performance.
sagbagels
notice no one values granderson except idiot mets fans
tylerall5
No need to call a fan base idiots lol.
JoeyPankake
Really hope the Giants buy Moore out. It’s been pretty brutal watching that guy pitch every fifth day.
BlueSkyLA
I’d expect Kershaw to make a rehab start in the minors at the end of the month and then maybe four tuneup starts in September. The home series against the D’backs beginning on 9-4 lines up nicely.