NL Notes: Otani, Dodgers, Mets, Phillies

Eight members of the Dodgers organization, including president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, were in Japan on Sunday to watch Nippon Ham Fighters star Shohei Otani, according to a report from Sponichi (translation courtesy of Kazuto Yamazaki of Beyond the Box Score, on Twitter). The two-way standout threw a 58-pitch bullpen session before the game and then reached base in all four plate appearances during the contest, going 3 for 3 with a walk. Otani, 23, figures to be the most sought-after free agent available if he decides to immigrate to the majors in the offseason. The Dodgers seem likely to pursue him, but the international spending limits in the new collective bargaining agreement will prevent the big-spending franchise from steamrolling the competition with a massive offer. In fact, the Dodgers aren’t allowed to give out a bonus exceeding $300K to an international prospect in the 2017-18 signing period.
- Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is a near certainty to return in 2018, but manager Terry Collins’ exit seems like a mere formality, David Lennon of Newsday suggests. While the Alderson-built Mets have been among the majors’ most obvious letdowns this season, the spate of injuries they’ve dealt with has likely given him some leeway, Lennon notes. One prominent Met who hasn’t played at all this year is third baseman and captain David Wright, whom neck, shoulder and back issues have limited to 75 games since 2015. The $47MM owed to Wright through 2020, including $20MM next season, could serve as a hindrance to Alderson during the upcoming winter as he tries to reshape the roster and make the team into a contender again, Lennon observes. While the Mets could recoup 75 percent of Wright’s money via insurance if he’s unable to play, Alderson has to operate as if the seven-time All-Star will return. The Mets’ third base situation without Wright this year hasn’t been ideal, which Alderson acknowledged. “We don’t have an everyday top-shelf third base option the way some teams do. Not that we have played terribly at third base. But we didn’t go into the season with a solidified situation in part because we’re not sure what David’s condition would be,” Alderson said. “Now, as we go into 2018, do we build on what we learned in 2017 and act accordingly and consider moving David to another position, that sort of thing? That’s all something that has to be evaluated as we get into the offseason.”
- Given that they’ll need to add him to their 40-man roster over the winter, a promotion could come this year for Phillies shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford when Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s season ends, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer notes. If the Phillies do call up Crawford, he could see time at second and third base initially, assistant general manager Ned Rice told Gelb. Crawford lined up at third base Sunday, making it the first time he has played a position other than short in the minors. The Phillies still regard Crawford as a long-term shortstop, but incumbent Freddy Galvis is vying for a 162-game season there. Meanwhile, Maikel Franco is in the midst of a disappointing season, so he’s a candidate to cede playing time to Crawford. The 22-year-old topped out as Baseball America’s sixth-best prospect after the 2015 season, but he’s just 92nd on the outlet’s latest list. Crawford has improved his Triple-A output since last season’s unspectacular showing, though, having batted .242/.349/.406 with 13 home runs and 68 unintentional walks against 84 strikeouts in 485 plate appearances.
Comments
Dave4585
Wright needs to retire already. One of my favorite players but he’s been done for like 3-4 years now
mikedickinson
And leave $47 million on the table. Never happening.
redsfan48
He could get a medical retirement like Prince Fielder if he’s unable to play, and still receive that $47 million, and then the Mets would recoup that money.
Michael Chaney
Exactly. If his contract was about to end then maybe he’d retire, but not if it means forfeiting all that money.
DaKingoftheNorth
Sandy Alderson returning is a nightmare. Wilpons should sell team to someone that really wants to win.
Aiden Reppil
The Mets are in great shape if they make a couple of decent moves in the offseason. Lorenzo Cain makes almost too much sense for them, and signing a reliable starter and figuring out catcher could put them right back in contending condition.
Conforto, Cain, Cespedes in the outfield. Flores/TJ Rivera, Rosario, Cabrera (or maybe sign Walker), and Dom Smith is a very good lineup.
Caseys Partner
“The Mets are in great shape if they make a couple of decent moves in the offseason. ”
The Mets would be in fantastic “shape” if the Wilpons were forced out.
New York is the largest market in MLB. NYC is shared by two teams that once was a three team market and everyone who has analyzed the market believes NYC could again support three teams.
Fred and Jeff Wilpon will bank at least $150 million after taxes this year as they have done for many years in a row.
dodgerfan711
They need all their starters healthy and thats all. If they are healthy they contend. If not they stink. Past 3 seasons have proved this
thegreatcerealfamine
They were just in the World Series two years ago,and were in the Wildcard game last year. I hate the Mets as much as anyone but what you posted is misleading…
dodgerfan711
How is it misleading? 2 years ago cespedes was on a absolute tear and they had Daniel Murphy. Their bats are not good enough for a contending team. The health of degrom, matz , noah and harvey will determine their fate.
Brixton
yes, back when Daniel Murphy was hardly a two WAR player.. their entire team rests on the health of their pitching
Brixton
Moving JP Crawford off of shortstop, even for a small sample size, is just another reason this Phillies FO isn’t a very good one. You have Freddy Galvis, who is historically a utility man, and below average offensively and defensively this year, yet you choose to move your top prospect off of his natural position even for a brief period so he can “get ABs.” Well.. Galvis is terrible and is going to cost about 6-7M this offseason to retain, and JPC has a .940 OPS over his last 56 games,
It just makes no sense. It makes the same amount of sense as moving Hoskins to LF for Joseph who has been one of the worst everyday players in baseball this year.
Caseys Partner
Well, Joseph really stinks, but Galvis is a positive 1.7 WAR and positive 0.5 dWAR.
Brixton
so hes an average everyday player, and is at -2 DRS, so hes average at the very best. JPC could put up 2 WAR based off of defense and OBP alone
Caseys Partner
Phillies broadcast TV crew spends most of the week demanding that Galvis win the Gold Glove this year.
Brixton
because they’re biased. Hes below average
Caseys Partner
“Eight members of the Phillies organization, including president of baseball operations Andy MacPhail, were in Japan on Sunday to watch Nippon Ham Fighters star Shohei Otani”
NOPE, you didn’t read that above and you never will.
John Middleton doesn’t think Japanese players are worth what they cost. I strongly suspect Middleton doesn’t think Asian players are………well, I don’t have evidence I can present so I won’t finish the thought.
I will write this though: The Philly media has never recognized the availability of Japanese talent.
Never.
When Masahiro Tanaka was available I chin checked Phillies postgame TV host and radio personality Mike Missanelli via Twitter for leaving Tanaka off his free agent pitcher list that year on the Sunday postgame TV show.
Mike Missanelli responded by putting the list up the following Sunday postgame and adding more names to it, but leaving Tanaka off and unmentioned.
Google: Mike Missanelli vespa Dwayne from Swedesboro
⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎THIS is Philly⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎
Brixton
you literally say they hate every race…
maybe they don’t go after Tanaka/Otani, etc because they have nothing to offer them.
Otani’s market is capped, other teams can offer more money, and can let him win and let him DH, so why waste the resources..
Arthur Cribbs
Given that Shohei Otani grew up idolizing Yu Darvish (Otani wears the same number 11 for Darvish’s old ballclub, the Nippon Ham Fighters, and has a similar pitching delivery), it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers make a push to re-sign Darvish and sign Otani to have the two play together.
BlueSkyLA
Have the international bonus limits been tabulated for all the teams? Would be interesting for comparison.
MurderersRow27
With the Dodgers not being able to sign any international free agent for more than $300k during this signing period, one would have to think that it would almost guarantee they would be out of the running for Otani. Being that they are an NL club would also seem to put them at another disadvantage considering he has said if/when he comes to the MLB, he wants to be a 2-way player.