NL Notes: Phillies, Rockies, Cardinals, Price

Phillies righty Zach Eflin left yesterday’s game with shoulder discomfort, and while there’s no indication yet that the injury is serious, it continues a pattern for Phillies starters that’s likely to lead to the team pursuing rotation help this winter, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki writes. The ten starters the Phillies have used this year include two pitchers who are now injured (Clay Buchholz and Vince Velasquez); Jeremy Hellickson, who’s now with Baltimore; and several younger pitchers who haven’t yet laid clear claim to more permanent spots. Their 2018 rotation now includes only two locks, Aaron Nola and Jerad Eickhoff. That means they’re likely to pursue veteran starting pitching help this winter. A high-profile free agent like Yu Darvish seems unlikely, but the team could pursue any number of lower-tier options on the free agent and trade markets. Here’s more from the National League.
- The Rockies have announced that they’ve optioned righty Jeff Hoffman and third baseman Ryan McMahon to Triple-A Albuquerque. Taking their places on the active roster are righty Scott Oberg and outfielder Mike Tauchman. The Rockies say they’re optioning Hoffman in order to give him a bit of rest, as MLB.com’s Max Gelman notes. Hoffman has struggled in the second half, with a 7.13 ERA and just 5.9 K/9, and his velocity has been inconsistent of late. “That’s a sign to us. ’Hey, is your arm fine?’” says pitching coach Steve Foster. “’Yeah, I feel great. I’m healthy.’ OK, well then let’s give you a little break.”
- In the 2015-16 offseason, the Cardinals thought they were going to land David Price, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe writes. The Cards had reportedly offered Price $180MM, and they were located relatively near the Nashville area, where Price grew up. “We felt there were some synergies in his being a Cardinal — his Nashville roots, [and] he had made it fairly public that we were a team of interest,” says Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.” The Red Sox increased their offer to $217MM, and Price also says he liked the Red Sox’ young talent as compared to the Cardinals’. Price headed to Boston, and the Cards signed Mike Leake at a considerably lower price. As it turns out, the Cardinals’ miss on Price (who is currently on the DL with elbow trouble) turned out fairly well for them. “When I look at our organization, our pitching depth today is much stronger than it was in ’15,” says Mozeliak. “Those are always difficult negotiations and tough decisions that you do agonize over, trying to decide what’s best because of the long-term ramifications of what it could mean to your franchise. It could be quite punitive if it doesn’t work out.”
Ed Charles
Not sure how Klentak keeps his job. Adding Buchholz WAS TERRIBLE at best ! The trade with Houston for Giles WAS TERRIBLE.. Saunders’ FA signing WAS TERRIBLE. in RF. Klentak hasn’t made many good moves at all but yer keeps a job. Velasquez is nothing but a reliever if anything, kid cant stay healthy, and is a mental case it appears.. Klentak could have had a decent OF prospect in the Giles trade, Fisher, but NOOOOOO Klentak wanted another bust of a pitcher in Appel. Phillies ownership need to grow a pair and end the Klentak regime, they can take MacPhail along with him.
Phillies2017
Someone’s been listening to Philly Sports Radio a bit too much.
Listen man, I get the frustration, we’ve sucked for 5 years- but as I spent most of yesterday attempting to reiterate- we have a top 3 farm system, a very good group of young major leaguers coming up and an exceptionally likely 1st overall pick (for the 2nd time in 3 years).
and don’t worry about Vinny. His stuff seems like it’ll play up in the bullpen and honestly, as a closer Velazquez could be really scary for the rest of the league.
Don’t listen to Angelo Cataldi or Howard Eskin. Cataldi is a Yankeex fan and Eskin thought the Phillies could get Jose Bautista for Kyle Kendrick.
Next year rotation Nola, Eickoff, Lively or pivetta. Got a couple of decent guys at AAA. The one that stands out is Tom eschelman. Won’t see him this year because of roster spots. Also Brandon liebrandt. They have some starters that need to be converted to relievers along with Velasquez. They have good prospects at almost every fielder position, except 3B. They are not that far off from contending. A. Outlet of free agents to fill in they will be fine
Price story is stupid.. he is still a GOOD pitcher. You never know how things could have turned our in StL. When a player signs and his no longer any good you can say “glad we didn’t get him” i.e. Josh Hamilton Different management style, different scenarios maybe he wouldn’t have gotten hurt. If Cards had gotten Price for 180MM, I would have been happy. Only starter we can count on for next year is Carlos, would be nice to have Price.
Cardinals17
Why in the world would the Cardinals, John Mozeliak bring up a deal he he couldn’t pull off in 2016??? Is he trying to justify signing Leake to too much money and too many years???? After missing out or not bidding higher for Price, his knee jerk signing is becoming a 4 Yr. waste of the owners money. So does he have to cover up his 2016 ineptness to sign an impact player over the past few years by pointing out Price got injured while being in Boston?? What says Price would have been hurt while he was a Cardinal, different workouts, different training on each team. What is going to be his next excuse of wasting the owners money on Cecil, Piscoty and his other ineffective signees??? Mark my word, he’ll have a bunch more excuses for not attempting to sign any impact players at any point, in any season. When will the owners WAKE UP??????