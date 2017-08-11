NL Rumors: Brewers, Giants, Cards, Phillies

The Brewers have gone a horrid 9-17 since the All-Star break, yet they’re still only two games behind the Cubs for the National League Central lead. As such, general manager David Stearns remains on the hunt for potential upgrades, writes Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The Brewers “are constantly monitoring the waiver wire,” revealed Stearns, who’s optimistic that he’ll be able to add outside help in the coming weeks. “I wouldn’t put it as a definite, but I certainly think it is a possibility that between now and the end of August we are able to pull something off,” he said. Milwaukee is specifically looking to breathe life into its sputtering offense, according to McCalvy, which aligns with their reported interest in Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler. The veteran might not even make it to the Brewers via waivers, though, and McCalvy relays that the team has failed in its attempts to add players via claims this month. When the Brewers have claimed players, clubs ahead of them in the waiver pecking order have either beaten them to the punch or the players’ teams pulled them back.
- In an effort to put a disastrous 2017 behind them and return to relevance next year, the Giants could make big offseason changes, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Manager Bruce Bochy admitted that the Giants must add to their offense, telling Nightengale, “We really need a big bopper in that lineup, just to take the pressure off everybody else.’’ In response, Nightengale lists free agents-to-be J.D. Martinez and Jay Bruce as potential targets for the outfielder-needy Giants. The club could also explore trades involving the likes of first baseman Brandon Belt and second baseman Joe Panik, relays Nightengale, though moving either or both would not signal a rebuild. “We’ve had a lot of heavy lifts over the years in the 25-year history of this investor group, but we don’t believe we have to have a tear-down,” said CEO Larry Baer. “We’re not fearful, but actually very optimistic we’ll turn this around. Our history shows us that if we have a down year, we bounce back.”
- The surging Cardinals are now within a game of the Cubs, and they’re largely content with their roster as a result, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Redbirds do have interest in trading for a reliever, though, Morosi adds. St. Louis’ bullpen has already been a bright spot this year, as the group entered Thursday seventh in the majors in ERA and 10th in fWAR. Cardinals relievers have been even better in the season’s second half, having posted a 2.83 ERA with 9.99 K/9 against 1.9 BB/9. In any event, if they do look to further bolster their bullpen, MLBTR’s Steve Adams just named some relievers who could change homes this month.
- Newly promoted slugger Rhys Hoskins will initially play left field for the Phillies, but he’ll shift to his natural position – first base – when Aaron Altherr returns from the disabled list in a few weeks, reports Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. That will relegate first baseman Tommy Joseph to the bench. The Phillies were unable to find a taker for Joseph before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and they’re likely to resume their efforts to move him in the offseason, notes Zolecki. As for other Phillies prospects, neither second baseman Scott Kingery nor shortstop J.P. Crawford are shoo-ins for season-opening spots in the club’s lineup in 2018. The Phillies instead seem content to continue with Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis if they win spring training position battles. GM Matt Klentak doesn’t believe Hernandez or Galvis have reached their peaks yet, so he’s fine with keeping the soon-to-be 28-year-olds around in prominent roles.
The Cardinals bullpen has been better more recently but horrendous for most of season. If they’d have won games in which bullpen has blown a lead, they’d have a 5-6 game lead on Cubs right now.
You can add any numbers of additional wins to any team “if they had won all the games where their bullpen has blown the lead”. The St. Louis bullpen isn’t even in the bottom half of baseball (they’re #7 compared to the Cubs, who are #5) and only have two more blown saves as a team than the Cubs, so the difference would not be that substantial enough to make a difference of 7 games.
I’d love to move Galvis, especially since he’s going to be a year away from FA, but I still don’t see him having any trade value and he’s also taken over as the clubhouse leader. It will be a darn shame if he doesn’t win a Gold Glove this year, he has been ridiculous in the field.
I like Hernandez, but being under team control through 2020 should give him some value on the open market and I would definitely look to move him. Kingery’s upside intrigues me too much to keep him buried if he finishes the year strong in AAA and has a good spring. It’s the whole known vs unknown debate and on a rebuilding team like this, give me the unknown upside of Kingery.
Should be an interesting offseason for Klentak and Phillies fans.
I don’t mind keeping Hernandez or Galvis. Kingery has the ability to play the outfield so he could break in as a Zobrist type player while shifting to second full time in 2019/2020 after he’s established himself.
Galvis can play every infield position and Crawford is a great athlete who could probably handle 2nd or SS.
If they can’t get solid value for either player they should be able to solve this log jam a lot easier than the Hoskins one, especially since Williams and Altherr haven’t truly established themselves as every day players.
I meant 2nd or 3rd*.
If the cubs could balance Castro, Baez, Russell the Phillies can balance this.
not really the same situation at all. All 3 of those guys could play SS or 2B in a pinch. Kingery/Cesar can’t play SS, and Galvis just isn’t good in general at anything (highly overrated defensively) and hes barely an average bat.
Galvis should be in a utility role, and Cesar Hernandez should go to the highest bidder..
Kingery/Crawford are the future, and even if Crawford flops, Galvis isn’t a good backup plan
Yeah Galvis’s .258/.304/.408 line is pretty bad for a SS, smh. He has 1.3 WAR this season on baseball reference as well. He’s an average player, yes, but that has value.
He’s a fine player, he’s miscast as a 2 hitter on a team without a better option, that’s not his fault.
There’s not a great market for middle infielders. I’m not in favor of giving away good players for nothing. Hernandez is a very valuable player as the lead off hitter.
Obviously the preferred option is to trade Hernandez and Galvis but if there isn’t a market for them I’m not opposed to keeping them. An NL club needs players with versatility.
I don’t see why Kingery and Crawford can’t come up, play off the bench or in a rotation.
SS being a bad offensive position is a complete fallacy in this day and age. Look around the league. Half the teams have a franchise SS, and 5 of the other 15 have strong offensive players as well. Galvis is below average in every aspect of the game in a market where no one needs a meh shortstop.
and you can’t see why they play in a rotation, maybe its because it never really worked before. The Cubs tried it and ended up trading Castro because it wasn’t working
yo brixton, you’re a clown. Galvis is winning the gold glove. If love to hear why you think he’s overrated defensively.
Hes 31st in Defensive Runs saved among shortstops with 200 innings, and 15th among UZR/150 for shortstops with 200 innings. Even fangraphs’ “Def” statistic, factoring everything in, hes only 7th in the league in that.
Hes average at best
but yes, I’m a clown because I don’t listen to a biased Philadelphia Media (i’m a phillies fan anyways..) like you…
” GM Matt Klentak doesn’t believe Hernandez or Galvis have reached their peaks yet, so he’s fine with keeping the soon-to-be 28-year-olds around”
So why did Klentak get the job? In his interview he was asked when MLB players peak and he answered “33”.
(Klentak was Andy MacPhails intern in Baltimore)
or maybe its because they continually progressed each year over the last 3-4 years? I don’t think they’re all that great, but to suggest their is no room for improvement is outragous
Yea thats what the Giants need, another past his prime outfielder. We’ll see if they have learned what Nightengale obviously hasn’t.
Giants have become the angels of the north. Just spend money and hope you can win. They over pay for old free agents so Bruce fits the bill.
I mean, they won three world series in the last 7 years, so…… and no. The only FA they “overpaid” for was Shark. Everyone one else was either market value, or below it.