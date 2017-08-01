NL West Notes: Giants, Eibner, Dodgers, Hand, Chacin

After watching a last-place team make just one move prior to the non-waiver deadline, Giants fans felt plenty of frustration, but GM Bobby Evans spoke to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle about the front office’s recognition that changes need to be made before the 2018 season commences. “How much we can accomplish between now and the beginning of 2018 remains to be seen,” said Evans. “…Some of that has to be us on alert for what opportunities exist. As we sit here today, we’ve got a lot of ideas where clubs see our guys.” The offseason is a likelier time for significant changes than the August waiver trade season, Evans indicated. Schulman writes that the Giants are lacking both power and defense in the outfield, though the presence of veterans Denard Span and Hunter Pence, both signed through 2018, adds another layer of complexity to the front office’s quest for improvement.
- The Dodgers had been experimenting with outfielder Brett Eibner as a pitcher, but his season will come to an end due to Tommy John surgery, tweets J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group. Eibner hadn’t actually gotten into a game in the minors, as he’s been dealing with soreness in his arm for awhile now. The Dodgers’ reported plan for Eibner wasn’t to convert him to a pitcher on a full-time basis but to use him as an outfielder and occasional reliever. Eibner pitched and played in the outfield in his college days but had been exclusively a position player since turning pro.
- While the Dodgers have drawn headlines for their enormous Major League payrolls, their commitment to international spending has played a huge role in their success as well, writes Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times. As Shaikin notes, the Dodgers shipped out three prospects signed as international amateurs yesterday to acquire Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani, and their willingness to spend on that market has persistently left them with ammunition for trades. “The kind of scouting and player development infrastructure you have can pay off in terms of guys rising to the big leagues and impacting your team, or sometimes being able to make trades like this,” said GM Farhan Zaidi. “It’s certainly a credit to our scouting and player development staffs for giving us the players and prospect capital we needed to pull off these deals today.” The new hard cap on international spending will make that strategy more difficult, though the Dodgers have a history of finding creative ways to build up their farm by leveraging financial muscle.
- Padres general manager A.J. Preller chatted with Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune about his lack of trades at the non-waiver deadline — specifically the decision to hold onto lefty Brad Hand and righty Jhoulys Chacin. Preller indicated that he simply didn’t receive an offer that he deemed to bring more value to the organization than Hand, acknowledging that while it’s possible he’ll incur an injury or decline, it’s also possible that Hand sustains or enhances his value with improved performance. His comments on Chacin were more interesting. “I know it’s easy for somebody to say, ‘Well, he’s a free agent at the end of the year. Just take anything,'” said Preller. “We’ve built our (farm) system up to the point where, just to take a non-prospect for the purpose of making a trade, we weren’t interested in doing that.” The Friars could move Chacin in a waiver deal, but they’ll also explore the possibility of signing him beyond 2017, Preller tells Lin.
ReverieDays
Way to ruin Eibner for basically no reason.
yankees500
Well, I wouldn’t say that, but it is kind of weird that a lot of these position players turned pitchers have gone down with tommy john; eiber, Dariel Alvarez and Jordan schaffer
BlueSkyLA
FWIW Eibner was a pitcher before he was a position player.
citizen
2017 giants same as 2014 Phillies. Old. Bloated contracts they can’t or won’t move.
cubsfan2489
Padres were ridiculous for not trading Hand. Also, Alonso wasn’t even moved, backing my statement about how he’s really not doing anything special this year. Pretty bad when the Yankees don’t even want him and rather roll with what they got!
padresfan
Why?
They were low balling the padres
Clubs 15-20 rated pieces? Seriously?
No.
padresfan
Chacin dealing tonight
San Diego is a good fit for him
Modified_6
If you chase two great rabbits you will catch neither.
Y’all see where I’m going with this?
Modified_6
Either make someone a pitcher or don’t.
xabial
I envy the Dodgers INT FA Signings. It’s a huge part of their game. Remember the last signing before new $2.9M INT signing rule spending restriction? Yasiel Puig 7 years $42M. Granted, he wasn’t as highly soughed out and things were different then in 2012, but still. I could go on and on. Only Alexander Guerrero comes to mind as a flame out under these new owners and his situation was volatile..