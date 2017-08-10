Notes From The Jay Bruce Trade

Last night’s trade sending Jay Bruce from the Mets to the Indians was perhaps the most significant deal since the non-waiver deadline. It could well hold that title the rest of the way, though there are also a variety of other notable players that could be dealt this month. (Click here for MLBTR’s top 25 ranking of candidates; click here to see the players that have already reportedly cleared waivers.)
While the transaction was largely a straightforward affair — a team with a need chipped in a low-level prospect and took on the entire contract of a veteran who fit — it’s worth taking a look at some of the post-deal chatter:
- Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti spoke with the media about the deal, and MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian provided a transcript of the chat. Antonetti acknowledged the importance of injuries to the swap, noting that the club wouldn’t really even have playing time to give to Bruce were it not for the absences of Lonnie Chisenhall and now Michael Brantley. The timing was right now, says the club’s top baseball decisionmaker, but the organization has long had interest in Bruce. While Cleveland will begin to face some challenging playing-time questions if it gets a fully healthy roster, the expectation at present is that Bruce will “play regularly.”
- There aren’t a lot of recent scouting reports on Ryder Ryan, the young righty who goes to New York in the trade. That’s due largely to the fact that he is a late-round relief prospect that hasn’t had much time to climb the organizational ladder. But that doesn’t mean he’s not a reasonably intriguing prospect. Antonetti himself said as much, crediting Ryan’s “really good stuff” and saying he “has a chance to pitch in a major league bullpen.” Baseball America also has some details, noting that Ryan is working in the mid-nineties while working on developing his slider and commanding his pitches.
- One of the most interesting elements of the deal, though, was the alternative swap that didn’t go through. The Yankees were in on Bruce through to the end, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter) and Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter link) report. But the Yankees’ offer would’ve left the Mets holding onto most of Bruce’s remaining salary this year, per reports from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (on Twitter) and Newsday’s Marc Carig (also in a tweet), while also picking up two prospects that (it stands to reason) would be more valuable than Ryan. The Mets’ motivation for choosing Cleveland’s offer isn’t yet entirely clear — GM Sandy Alderson has yet to speak to the media, but will do so today — but there could certainly be multiple factors at play. While the cross-town Yankees obviously aren’t off limits as a trade partner, perhaps considerations of intra-city marketing played some role. And surely the cost and talent packages offered different benefits and drawbacks.
- Per Sherman, Bruce would’ve functioned as the DH had he been acquired by the Yankees, filling in there with Matt Holliday on the DL. With Aaron Hicks nearing a return and Greg Bird still representing a possible option, there are some internal possibilities for bolstering the team’s array of lefty bats. While it’s not clear at present whether the Yanks are looking hard at alternatives, it stands to reason they’d be open to the possibility. (Clearly, though, there are limits to how much salary they want to take on at this point.) Among the players that we have identified as plausible August trade chips, there are a few that could fit the bill. If the Mets are willing to keep chatting, old friend Curtis Granderson or even Neil Walker could make sense; neither has the same profile as Bruce but both offer more defensive function. Former Red Sox nemesis Daniel Nava might be an affordable target, while Matt Joyce of the Athletics is surely available. Of course, Yonder Alonso arguably made the most sense, but he was dealt to the Mariners after Seattle placed a waiver claim (meaning the Yankees never had a shot — at least, after July 31st).
The Mets are a cheap team who dumped their best player for nothing…..Sandy Alderson is a terrible GM and the Mets should just fold and go out of business.
Mets got $4M for him. I’d say Alderson is one of the best in the game.
$4million for 2 months equates to about $12 million for a season which is a fair market value for someone like Bruce. And the Mets got literally next to nothing in return.
They got a prospect and now they don’t have to pay Bruce’s salary for the rest of the year. That seems fair.
Wilpons are treating the Mets like a small market team and the worst part is, I think they’ve somehow convinced their fan base their not cheap based on the responses I’m reading here trading Bruce for a filler prospect, and $4MM salary relief for a productive player that’s accumulated 2.5 WAR so far in 2017.
“I think they’ve somehow convinced their fan base”
Somehow? Show me the links to corporate MLB media guys who call out the Wilpons as looters and thieves. There isn’t even one article or even a video clip of a talking head doing so.
The Wilpons have been looting $150 million plus every year out of the Mets for many years while the corporate media peddled the Wilpon’s big lie about financial difficulties and losing money.
The Mets franchise generates massive revenues and at this payroll level, massive profits.
Alderson has nothing whatsoever to do with the Mets poor performance. If the Red Sox owner John Henry owned the Mets then Alderson would be known as one of the best GM’s in MLB and the Mets fans would love him.
I don’t quite get your post. You make the statement basically agreeing that the Mets make a huge profit but act as if they’re broke but then ask for proof of the media NOT taking them to task over it. Google “Met’s Fred Wilpon is cheap” or something to that extent, and you;ll see enough coverage. Some media are still giving them a pass because of the Madoff losses but most know the real deal.
” but most know the real deal”
You somehow failed to understand my post. Let me help you out.
Give me a name of someone prominent in the MLB media who you think _=_Does Not_=_ “know the real deal”
There is no “free press” in the USA. Any so-called writer can write anything they want about Pete Rose. The Wilpons, as transparently corrupt as they are, can not be regularly attacked as the source of the Mets problems.
There are a lot of MLB writers who if challenged can pull out one article wherein they assigned most of the blame to the Wilpons.
There are exactly zero MLB writers who have made a name for themselves by regularly attacking the Wilpons and calling them looters and thieves, though as you noted they all know this to be true, but everyone of them has regularly assigned the blame to the Mets GM, whomever that was.
If 95% of the blame in your work as a writer attacks the GM and five percent attacks the owner, then you have attacked the GM and framed him as the problem. That is the scenario that exists as fact, framing the Mets GM as the problem.
Best? Yeah right. Dude had THE best rotation and decided to put mostly NOTHING around him. He let Daniel Murphy walk and he could’ve easily paid him. Best? Give me a break, and think before you comment
Why the heck do the Mets need to save $4MM? It’s not like they are even close to the luxury tax threshold. Should’ve spent that $4MM by “buying” prospects from the Yankees.
That’s a hot take
Since when was Jay Bruce ever considered the Mets best player? What about Thor, DeGrom, Conforto and Cespedes?
Not sure what you expected. there was 0 market for Outfielders. And I’m sure he didn’t hold out for the waiver deadline. if Cleveland didn’t make an offer at the deadline and neither did the yanks, who did you possibly see coming back in a trade.
The Mets currently have more outfielders than playing time, and Bruce isn’t the long-term future. There’s no shame in moving salary, even in a large market.
Good deal by Sandy
Sandy Alderson just didn’t want to do a deal with the Yankees because they’re the Yankees and in the same city. Pretty sad the Mets GM cares more about a grudge against the Yankees then doing something that could be better for their team.
Samething happened with Duda.
It’s the owner stupid.
Maybe it’s because if the Mets ever called up BX, Cashman would laugh right in their faces. So screw that. If they would trade us anything why should we?
Actually, the reports are that even the Yankees said the Rays offer was better than theirs.
I don’t know why this is being glossed over (even in the above write-up, unless I missed it), but Jay Bruce had the ability to block a trade to the Yankees. iirc, he wasn’t the happiest about coming to NY in the first place.
Players routinely put a few big markets on their no-trade list for one simple reason: They can use it as leverage to extract a contract extension in return for waiving the clause. The Red Sox were also on the list.
I have zero doubt that Bruce would have gone to any contender without hesitation and without the need to extend his contract, as he is probably fine with going on the market this winter. However, if this was two years ago, he may have asked the Yankees or Red Sox to tack an extra year or two on his deal in exchange for waiving his rights. Or have a clause put in that they couldn’t slap him with a QO, etc.
It’s because there’s nothing to see there. He was widely reported to be willing to waive his NTC to go to a contender. I doubt he was concerned with spending two more months in NYC; any theories of geographical issues have been thoroughly debunked, anyway.
Please no Curtis Granderson.
Luxury Tax at 50% on the 4 million remaining on Bruce contract definitely came into play for the Yankees, hence why they were willing to give up better prospects in exchange for the Mets paying his salary. In typical Mets fashion they took the 4 million in savings over better prospects.
Don’t worry guys I’m sure the Wilpons will invest those savings into next year’s team………lol
That’s Tim Kardashians salary bump…
I hear the Wilpons are going to invest the Bruce salary savings in a foolproof split-strike conversion, triple their money, and invest all of that money back into the Mets.
Demons19 you’re a fool if you think this was sandys doing….the wilpons refused to eat some money for a better return on prospects. Instead they elected to dump it all on the Indians and pocket the 4 million they saved. They do not care about winning, only making money.
Jay Bruce, wished the Cardinals acquired. He is a 30 year old outfield who averaged for the past approximate 8 seasons a 250 batting average, 25 home runs (2016 year 33) each year. Not a pure 4 hitter; but a good 3,4, 5, 6, or 7. Why wouldn’t a team take on Bruce to in order to deepen their lineup.
The Mets are so petty lol Taking a lesser prospect because of 2 million dollars and to not help the Yankees. Chances that money is reinvested in next years team? 0%.
Jay Bruce had the ability to block a trade to the Yankees, and for all we know, that’s why he wasn’t traded there.
The Yankees should stop trading prospects for rentals.
What prospects did they trade for a rental? Frazier didn’t cost them anything really (pretty much just Clippard) in that trade since they were going to have to give that up for D-Rob and Kahnle anyway. He was a throw-in.
Yea he’s way off…
Todd Frazier is the only player they acquired who will be a FA after this season, and he wasn’t the main component in the trade.
Here’s what I don’t understand (maybe I missed it): if the Indians took on the rest of the contract, how did he clear waivers in the first place? Why didn’t Cleveland just claim him?
I think Brantley wasn’t hurt yet when he cleared waivers.
That’s what I was looking for,
If they claimed him they still would have to trade for him if the Mets would pull him off revocable waivers
What a long strange trip it’s been.
Why wouldn’t any team going nowhere this year not want to save $4M? Forget the prospect. The lack of Jay Bruce will have no impact at the gate. People coming now to the end of the year will depend on any excitement those. on uniform brings. What concerns me is whether or not they were persuaded by being scared to help the Yankees and did they really choose the $ over the better prospects?
Seems to be little doubt that they chose money over prospect value here.
The rumor is that the Yankees offered prospects other teams were interested in at the deadline. I would assume they were willing to give up one guy in their Top 30 (which, in the Yankees system, is a good prospect!) plus a lottery ticket. Or perhaps 2 Top 30 guys. Who knows? I don’t get why the Mets would turn down talent, given they have a huge issue with depth.
Wilpons hate buying out contracts, paying the balance of one to facilitate a trade, having players shut down for injury if they’re paying them, etc. It kept J.Bay and O.Perez (and countless others) on the team for years as dead wood, and held up many deals, directly and indirectly. It has David Wright still being “counted on” to start every season. It’s led to pitchers being sent out to the mound with medical conditions that would cause almost all other teams to shut them down. That’s why..
DXC
Hard to believe this is all they could get, but it’s been the reality with Bruce for sometime. Nobody (except the Mets last year) values him consistent with his numbers the past two seasons. The Mets exercised a seemingly modest 13.5 mm option last offseason thinking they created an asset that could be traded for something of value before the season started. Couldn’t (unless the Mets paid a good part of the contract, something the Wilpons are loath to do). Now, they get off 4 mm of the contract and a very low end prospect.. Cleveland’s budget is very tight this year, so forcing them to take on this amount likely killed any chance of getting a real prospect. A bad trade from the start getting Bruce, and it’s at least good it’s over, and Conforto can settle in in RF and the middle of the order for the foreseeable future.
Nothing to do with an aversion to trading with the Yankees or Bruce’s contract limits. Just the Wilpon way – passing up real prospects to put some $$ in their pocket (despite those $$ already being part of a pathetic payroll for a big market team). Only non-contender to deplete (on a net basis) their farm system post All Star break, all to save a few bucks and avoid a real FA signing to help the bullpen next year. Even the smallest market teams don’t count pennies to this extreme. .Just the NY national league franchise.
As a Mets fan: I don’t understand how anyone can defend this trade. The Mets need a GM like Cashman. Mets owners = most hated owners by a team’s fanbase!
Sixers fans on line-2…
I really don’t think there’s anything wrong with the GM who has been following the orders given to him. Issue remains the cost of the stadium, Madoff and the Wilpons’ friendship with Selig. They should have been forced out at the time like in L.A.