Orioles Designate Johnny Giavotella

The Orioles have designated infielder Johnny Giavotella for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to the just-acquired Tim Beckham.

Giavotella, 30, has only been with Baltimore for a brief stretch, seeing limited action in seven games. But he had played well for the organization’s top affiliate, slashing .306/.368/.441 with 34 walks against 41 strikeouts over 379 plate appearances.

Over parts of seven seasons in the majors, Giavotella carries a .255/.294/.359 batting line across 1,344 trips to the plate. If he is outrighted, he’d have the right to refuse any assignment.