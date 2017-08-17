Orioles Outright Ruben Tejada

The Orioles announced that infielder Ruben Tejada has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. Tejada’s removal from the roster clears way for Ryan Flaherty, who has been reinstated from the disabled list, according to the team.
Injuries to Flaherty and J.J. Hardy created an opening for Tejada on Baltimore’s big league roster, but the longtime Mets infielder struggled at the plate through 41 games in an Orioles uniform. In 124 trips to the plate, Tejada batted just .230/.293/.283 with six doubles prior to being outrighted back to Triple-A. Those struggles are similar to the ones Tejada experienced in limited action with the Cardinals and Giants in 2016. His last reasonably productive season came with the 2015 Mets, when he hit .261/.338/.350 in 116 games (407 plate appearances).
The 31-year-old Flaherty has been on the disabled list since late May due to a shoulder strain. He carries a mere .216/.285/.356 batting line in 1261 career plate appearances, though he gives manager Buck Showalter plenty of versatility off the bench. Flaherty has more than 390 innings at each of shortstop, second base and third base under his belt in his career, and he’s also capable of handling corner outfield duties on occasion.
Comments
nmendoza44
Utley obliterated his leg and career.
WedgeAnt27
At least he’s back with the Tides, where it all began before the Mets thought a 5 hour flight from Vegas was a smart idea for callups.
ReverieDays
He was never anything special to begin with.
frankthetank1985
His rookie year at such a young age made the Mets think they had something special. He wasn’t ever a highly regarded prospect prior to that and ended up not being anything special after that rookie year. Bad work ethic early on hurt him too I feel. Decent utility guy but nothing to fight over roster spots with. There are plenty more tejadas out there.
nysoxsam
Is Flaherty really an upgrade?
DolphLundgren
Versatility-wise, yes. Flats can play all four infield positions, be the emergency catcher, and both corner OF positions. Bat-wise, eh.
JDGoat
I think the fact that he has literally never even been average with the bat obliterated his career
Senioreditor
Dude was a marginal player and Utley’s play was “baseball”. It’s unfortunate he got injured but he was only 25 when it happened and had plenty of time to come back but the skill set is just not there.
empiresam
That “slide” baseball? He started way late and was an injury certainly to happen. Hard slides have always been part of teaching to break up a double play but he deserved to be suspended. Hard doesn’t have to equal injury but the lateness meant he was going to continue after the bag leaving Tejada helpless.
agentx
I can picture Flaherty leading his own homecoming parade, flanked by Showalter and Duquette in the back of a vintage convertible painted in the Orioles team colors.
Buck and the FO seem to love that guy!!
DolphLundgren
When you can play all pos except CF and P at a MLB level, people tend to value that.
Dendee
Hey dont insult flash! he has pitched in a MLB Game before iirc!
Phillies2017
The guy has never had an Ops above 700 and has never posted an OPS+ over 100
Though solid defensively, the fact that he started games for the Mets as long as he did is crazy.
roadapple
This guy ruined baseball.
Ironman_4life
All the negative comments about this guy and he sure has a better career than i have.
dorfmac
As you clearly know, the bar for Orioles shortstops is set pretty high. We’ve had a great SS named Tejada, this just wasn’t the one.
LA Sam
R u kidding me !!!!! Ur referencing a great O’s SS n u utter Miguel “it’s not juice, it’s a B-12 shot I swear” Tejada……let me supply u w/some google homework, u ready…..look up Cal Ripken….take notes !!!!
Ironman_4life
This guy has had A much better career than I have so I’m going to sit this comment out
JDGoat
I don’t understand this argument. I’m not a cook, but I still know when food tastes like crap.
LA Sam
All u pud haters !!! Yes this is baseball site for ppl in the know n as a fan u can say a player “sucks” cause he’s not Trout or Kershaw, but too call out a MLB player as scrub turd is comical, unless U Are Retired MLB who was worth a damn ! How far did u go…? U start on JV…? Scouts come, drive w/purpose too see u play…? U conquer, graduate from highest levels of ball too even sniff MLB Sept. call-up….? Ruben Tejada or Ryan Flaherty may not be Trout or Kershaw….BUT they won the lottery through hours n hours of hard work, dedication, discipline, PAID professional athletes living a lifestyle we can only dream about, for playing a kids game…rockstars ! What did u do today besides adding foolish posts….? N Utley’s slide was ol time baseball. Deal w/it.