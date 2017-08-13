Padres Extend Andy Green’s Contract

The Padres have extended the contract of manager Andy Green, as per a team press release. Terms weren’t officially announced by the club, though MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports (Twitter link) that Green received a three-year extension to his current deal, so he’ll now remain in change of the Padres’ dugout through the 2021 season. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman recently reported that Green’s original deal included at least one club option year, so this new extension overwrites that option (or options) with a firmer commitment.

Green has just a 119-159 record since being hired as San Diego’s manager in the 2015-16 offseason, though of course his stewardship of a rebuilding team wasn’t being judged on wins and losses. It is clear that upper management feels Green is the best choice to lead the team through the rebuilding phase and eventually into contention.

“[Green’s] managerial style is characterized by intelligence, preparation and integrity, and he has continually proven himself to be the right person to lead this young team,” Padres owners Ron Fowler and Peter Seidler stated in the press release. “We look forward to him managing, motivating and teaching the many waves of talent that we know are on their way to San Diego.”

A veteran of four MLB seasons, Green spent four years managing within the Diamondbacks’ farm system before becoming Arizona’s third base coach for the 2015 season. Green just turned 40 years old last month and is still the second-youngest current manager in the bigs (Rays skipper Kevin Cash is 39).