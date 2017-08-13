Padres Extend Andy Green’s Contract

The Padres have extended the contract of manager Andy Green, as per a team press release. Terms weren’t officially announced by the club, though MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports (Twitter link) that Green received a three-year extension to his current deal, so he’ll now remain in change of the Padres’ dugout through the 2021 season. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman recently reported that Green’s original deal included at least one club option year, so this new extension overwrites that option (or options) with a firmer commitment.
Green has just a 119-159 record since being hired as San Diego’s manager in the 2015-16 offseason, though of course his stewardship of a rebuilding team wasn’t being judged on wins and losses. It is clear that upper management feels Green is the best choice to lead the team through the rebuilding phase and eventually into contention.
“[Green’s] managerial style is characterized by intelligence, preparation and integrity, and he has continually proven himself to be the right person to lead this young team,” Padres owners Ron Fowler and Peter Seidler stated in the press release. “We look forward to him managing, motivating and teaching the many waves of talent that we know are on their way to San Diego.”
A veteran of four MLB seasons, Green spent four years managing within the Diamondbacks’ farm system before becoming Arizona’s third base coach for the 2015 season. Green just turned 40 years old last month and is still the second-youngest current manager in the bigs (Rays skipper Kevin Cash is 39).
Nohrz71
Why because he sucks at tanking, they think he’s a great coach?
lesterdnightfly
Note: In baseball, they’re led by a manager, not a “coach”. Kinda undercuts your two-cents-worth not to know that…..
Nohrz71
I know what its called, trust me I have more baseball knowledge than you do . A manager is just considered the highest level of a coach. Therefore still a coach.
dvmwitt
No its because he can handle the situation in San Diego, which is a clear rebuilding. He also can mentor the younger players and knows how to use veterans to also help the youth. Plus he seems to be well respected in the clubhouse.
The fact that they have been playing well (over .500) since mid May, shows that there is a lot of promise with this team. With such a sketchy rotation and a lot of young players, the Padres may not be as far off as we thought.
petersdylan36
This is exciting news. I’ve been a big supporter of Andy Green since day one and I think he is proving that he knows what he’s doing. He is still learning but he’s figuring it out, the team seems to support him, the players seem like him, he seems like a relatable guy. I think he can lead the young group of padres to something special.
I also am a very big fan of the Green McGwire combo.
rememberthecoop
A lot of teams have their guy to get from point A to B but another guy in mind when ready to win. or someone falls into a team’s lap, like Joe Masson for the Cubs.
Mickey3460
He couldn’t lead ants to a picnic
blackleather
I am impressed as well, with the Green/MacGuire duo. Mark is not being paid to go on about his mistakes and eff ups. He’s getting paid to be Andy’s right hand man…and I think his influence and knowledge has affected this team in ways we don’t even see or know.
Bud Black is the kind of manager that, to my mind be, is more comfortable and motivated, with older players who know exactly how to play the game (ie: his first year in 2007)…2010, was very much a fluke.
But ever since Bochy left, I have not seen a manager as adept and capable, of teaching and managing a group as young as this. And I know that if the pitching was 3 ticks better than what is currently is, this team would be right in the thick of things. Andy Green has done a tremendous job.
xpensivewinos
He’s a company “yes man.” Perfect generic employee for a completely generic organization.
Ironman_4life
Losing does not make you a bad manager. It is not Andy’s fault that the San Diego Padres are fielding a AAA team. What makes a good manager is having the players on your side. Once you lose the respect of the players then you become a bad manager…
Ironman_4life
Buck Showalter, Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi and the best of them couldnt manage this team out of last place …
AndreTheGiantKiller
They’re not in last place, so….
Michael
I guess Green is the best manager in baseball then?
dvmwitt
Nope, just the best one for the Padres
bringinthereliefpitcher
I only have 2 problems with Andy Green.
1. He takes stuff lying down. Rizzo sliding into hedges, contreras tripping our player while blocking the plate illegally, wood threatening to throw at pirelas head. He really did nothing about those.
Not saying he should have thrown at rizzo contreras or a dodgers player, but would of been nice to see him call out the MLB for their inaction and take a fine or suspension for a game to back his players. Also idk why he was fined during the dave roberts outburst. He did nothing fine worthy. Should have, but didnt. Also would of been nice to see him call out the MLB for just fining Wood threatening pirela which he said to an umpire no less. I mean kelvin herrera got an extra game tacked onto his suspension for throwing at brett lawrie by indicating with gestures throwing at his head.
2. Doesnt use the bullpen all that well. But that at least has something to do with management trading 2 guys recently and pushing for more playing time for tradable assets and young players.