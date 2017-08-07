Padres Promote Carter Capps

The Padres have called up reliever Carter Capps, per a club announcement. Southpaw Buddy Baumann was optioned to create active roster space; Capps had previously been activated from the DL and optioned to Triple-A.

It has been a long road back for the big righty, who last pitched in a major league game on August 2nd of 2015. At the time, he was authoring a remarkable breakout season in which he had thrown 31 innings of 1.16 ERA ball with a ridiculous 16.8 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9.

Capps left his most recent MLB appearance with an elbow problem that ultimately required Tommy John surgery. The procedure took place in March of last year, so the rehab process has been somewhat more grueling than most — though to some degree the duration was tied to Capps’s famously funky mechanics, as MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell notes.

The Pads took a shot on Capps by acquiring him as part of the 2016 swap that sent Andrew Cashner and (temporarily) Colin Rea to the Marlins. San Diego ultimately avoided arbitration with Capps for just under $1MM in the hopes that he’d return to action for a decent portion of the current season.

Things may not have gone quite as smoothly as hoped, but there’s still some cause for optimism for both player and team. Capps will have nearly two months to showcase his health and reputedly streamlined delivery, with the Pads watching to assess whether to offer him arbitration again this fall. While his initial attempt at a rehab stint wasn’t very successful, Capps has shown better of late. Through 25 2/3 total innings at Triple-A this year, he carries a 2.81 ERA with 28 strikeouts and nine walks.