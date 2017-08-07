Padres Promote Carter Capps

The Padres have called up reliever Carter Capps, per a club announcement. Southpaw Buddy Baumann was optioned to create active roster space; Capps had previously been activated from the DL and optioned to Triple-A.
It has been a long road back for the big righty, who last pitched in a major league game on August 2nd of 2015. At the time, he was authoring a remarkable breakout season in which he had thrown 31 innings of 1.16 ERA ball with a ridiculous 16.8 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9.
Capps left his most recent MLB appearance with an elbow problem that ultimately required Tommy John surgery. The procedure took place in March of last year, so the rehab process has been somewhat more grueling than most — though to some degree the duration was tied to Capps’s famously funky mechanics, as MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell notes.
The Pads took a shot on Capps by acquiring him as part of the 2016 swap that sent Andrew Cashner and (temporarily) Colin Rea to the Marlins. San Diego ultimately avoided arbitration with Capps for just under $1MM in the hopes that he’d return to action for a decent portion of the current season.
Things may not have gone quite as smoothly as hoped, but there’s still some cause for optimism for both player and team. Capps will have nearly two months to showcase his health and reputedly streamlined delivery, with the Pads watching to assess whether to offer him arbitration again this fall. While his initial attempt at a rehab stint wasn’t very successful, Capps has shown better of late. Through 25 2/3 total innings at Triple-A this year, he carries a 2.81 ERA with 28 strikeouts and nine walks.
Comments
tippin
Really looking forward to seeing how he does. He held them scoreless in 17 of his last 18 at AAA, so hopefully he’s all the way back.
Phillies2017
It’s crazy to me how even with just 1+ years of team control left, he’s still treated like a prospect. He’s pitched in 135.1 major league innings with rather pedestrian results if you ask me. 3.99 ERA 3.07 FIP 93 ERA+ 1.0 HR/9—not bad by any means but I feel like teams have been holding on to this “he could be amazing” idea since 2011, and now, he’s 27 with an arm thats been through the ringer and pedestrian major league results.
Even his minor league numbers, albeit solid for the PCL, are driven by a .254 BABIPa.
I hope he’s able to generate more soft contact than in years past and I genuinely hope I’m wrong. He’d be a great story, but I just don’t see it.
padresfan
Came back from tommy John and his style of pitching was banned. He had to change his approach
jbigz12
He pitched to a 1.10 FIP and a 1.16 era while striking out 16 per 9 the last time he was in the major leagues. He only threw 30 innings but he was pretty good the 20 innings before that in Miami. He’s not exactly old, I can understand the optimism on him
TheWestCoastRyan
Pretty much what jbigz12 said. We got him as part of a package for some guy who was about to leave at the end of the season. Best case scenario he returns to 2015 form and Preller gets a nice prospect for him at the deadline next year.
juicemane
He will be one of the best closers next year and AJ is gonna flip him for a BUTT-LOAD. Hello Natoinals front-office!
jbigz12
Idk if I’d go that far yet, he has had to re-work his delivery and I think that definitely took some of his advantage away. It’ll be interesting to see if Hand or Capps gets the ball in the 9th once Capps gets into the swing of things. I’m definitely a Capps fan but we’ll see how the new delivery plays in the bigs
baseball10
I dont think he ever returns to form. Seems like the guys with awkward deliveries get hurt once then just go downhill. But man was he dominant that last year he played. Reminds me of Johnny Venters just electric stuff but not meant to last long
outinleftfield
12 to 18 months is the typical recovery time, so not out of the ordinary. I could imagine that a guy with all those moving parts in his delivery would take a while to get his mechanics back in line. He is one of the most fun guys to watch pitch with that little hop.