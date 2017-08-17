Phillies Designate Pedro Beato, Select Contract Of Pedro Florimon

The Phillies have designated righty Pedro Beato for assignment. He’ll make way for the activation of infielder Pedro Florimon, who is joining the active roster.

Beato made just one appearance for the Phils before landing on the DL, though he did return to the majors for the first time since 2014. He had spent each of the two prior years pitching at Triple-A with the Orioles organization, producing sub-3.00 earned run averages in each season. And Beato was similarly effective in his 46 1/3 innings this year at the Phillies’ top affiliate, posting a 2.72 ERA with 7.0 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9.

As for the 30-year-old Florimon, this move puts him in the majors for the seventh consecutive season. He owns a meager .200/.261/.297 slash over 742 career MLB plate appearances, though he keeps earning opportunities due to his highly regarded glovework. Florimon has been useful at the plate this year at Lehigh Valley, batting .265/.347/.410 and even hitting ten home runs.