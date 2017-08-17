Phillies Designate Pedro Beato, Select Contract Of Pedro Florimon

The Phillies have designated righty Pedro Beato for assignment. He’ll make way for the activation of infielder Pedro Florimon, who is joining the active roster.
Beato made just one appearance for the Phils before landing on the DL, though he did return to the majors for the first time since 2014. He had spent each of the two prior years pitching at Triple-A with the Orioles organization, producing sub-3.00 earned run averages in each season. And Beato was similarly effective in his 46 1/3 innings this year at the Phillies’ top affiliate, posting a 2.72 ERA with 7.0 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9.
As for the 30-year-old Florimon, this move puts him in the majors for the seventh consecutive season. He owns a meager .200/.261/.297 slash over 742 career MLB plate appearances, though he keeps earning opportunities due to his highly regarded glovework. Florimon has been useful at the plate this year at Lehigh Valley, batting .265/.347/.410 and even hitting ten home runs.
Comments
davidcoonce74
Woah. Beato sighting! Didn’t even realize he was still in baseball. He was a fairly well-regarded prospect about ten years ago.
JD396
I disagree. This is a Florimon sighting.
Phillies2017
Swapping out one AAAA player for another lol.
ReverieDays
That’s what garbage teams do this time of year.
Coast1
Most garbage teams jettison their AAAA players and replace them with prospects. There’s 2.5 weeks left in the minor league season, so there’s not many more games for prospects to play down there. The Phillies have chosen to pass over several prospects for a good field no hit shortstop when they start Galvis every game. Florimon is up to pinch hit.
Pax vobiscum
Nothing this organization does leaves me surprised. The GM has fumbled nearly all of his tasks including: a) failing to deal Hellickson last year; b) Acquiring exactly nothing for Ken Giles; c) Extending McKannin without reason.
Pax vobiscum
Hit post before I finished but you get the idea. His drafts have been poor and his FA signings questionable. He will later remark that this job was his “mulligan” just like Francona did when he took the Red Sox job after stinking with the Phillies.
Garland
Missing baseball. Sure wish we had a team in Philadelphia. Maybe someday someone who has Philadelphia pride will bring us a competitive and interesting team. Sure sad to see it gone.