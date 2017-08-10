Phillies To Promote Rhys Hoskins

The Phillies will promote young slugger Rhys Hoskins to the active roster for the first time today, per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki (via Twitter). It had been anticipated that he’d receive a promotion at some point in the near future, but the precise arrival date was not yet clear.
Hoskins, 24, has raked in obscurity for most of his minor-league career since going to the Phils in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. But prospect evaluators have come around on his future outlook as Hoskins has continued to dominate opposing pitchers into the upper minors. He’s currently considered one of the game’s hundred-best prospects by both Baseball America and MLB.com.
While Hoskins could surely have drawn an earlier call-up, the Phillies were not willing to bump him up in place of fellow young first baseman Tommy Joseph. Instead, the Phils have decided to give Hoskins a run in left field. Whether he can handle the position in the long run remains to be seen, but he’ll get a shot to do so in the majors and will test his bat against top-level pitching — allowing Philadelphia to assess both him and Joseph for the future.
At some point, production is hard to deny. In Hoskins’s case, he has impressed more than ever this year at Triple-A. Over 475 plate appearances, he’s slashing a robust .284/.385/.581 with 29 long balls. That’s impressive in and of itself, but what’s especially encouraging is the fact that he’s walking nearly as much as he’s striking out (13.5% versus 15.8%).
It’ll be interesting to see how Hoskins looks in left and how the Phils handle the logjam over the winter. For now, the rebuilding club will be content watching its top young talent compete in the majors. Several other players have filtered up this year, and long-awaited shortstop J.P. Crawford may not be long in making his own move — depending upon how the organization decides to handle incumbent middle infielders Freddy Galvis and Cesar Hernandez.
Comments
Dark_Knight
Really excited to see what he can do. It’s a shame he’s been kept down as long as he has been by a below replacement caliber player.
Caseys Partner
THIS
Joseph is negative 0.5 WAR at Baseball-Reference.
I see no reason to put Hoskins in LF. If Joseph wants to get playing time he should go out into LF.
I hope Hoskins doesn’t get a serious injury out of this. Really, really stupid by a lame Phillies Front Office that is afraid to make decisions.
ghostoforsillo
Dead on.
ghostoforsillo
That was meant for the response talking about ‘I don’t want to hear about a serious injury’…he’s a ballplayer and I would think Hoskins is pumped at the opportunity.
whyhelloyes
FINALLY
a1544
I need him to get 10 games in the OF before he kicks Joseph off first
Brown Trout Fisherman
From a fantasy perspective lol
prich
Give him a week until he is batting fourth and playing first every game from here on out. In fact, Pete may bat him fourth tonight.
antibelt
A bunch of moronic Phillies fan here. Aside from the recent slump, Joseph hasn’t been as bad as some have suggested. He’s still developing too.
vtadave
Joseph has a .305 career OBP and is a terrible defender. Guy is replacement level at best.
Caseys Partner
“He’s still developing too.”
Joseph is older than Mike Trout. Joseph is two years older than Bryce Harper and Manny Machado who will be in their walk years in 2018.
Joseph can’t field his position of 1B. If the Phillies F.O. won’t move Joseph out of Hoskins way then a concerned fan should smack Joseph hard on top of his head and then stand back and watch the fun unfold.
jbigz12
A little versatility never hurts. TJ is best suited off the bench but let Hoskins play a couple games in the outfield. I don’t wanna hear BS about him getting hurt he’s a baseball player he can play left field. Trey Mancini is playing LF this year and Hoskins is definitely a little more athletic. TJ will eventually hit the pine but altherr is out so unless they wanna see more Daniel nava in left field this is what you’re getting.
ExileInLA
Starting tonite against deGrom? Not nice. Maybe they should’ve waited til tomorrow — but other than deGrom, the Mets don’t have much MLB pitching this year…
DonC.
Caseys partner said it all.Amen !
some guy
Joseph’s numbers would have been solid at catcher — less so at 1B. It’s a shame the concussions keep him from playing the position that best suits him, but facts are facts. Personally, I hope the Phillies make it a true competition. Joseph deserves a fair shot.