Pirates Acquire Sean Rodriguez From Braves

The Pirates have acquired utilityman Sean Rodriguez from the Braves, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman writes (Twitter links). In return, the Braves will receive minor-league 1B/OF Connor Joe, according to FanRag’s Tommy Stokke (on Twitter). The two sides consummated the deal after the Pirates put in a waiver claim on Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, of course, played for the Pirates in 2015 and 2016 and had his career-best season with the Bucs (.270/.349/.510 over 342 plate appearances) in 2016 before signing a two-year, $11.5MM deal with Atlanta last winter. Later that same offseason, however, Rodriguez and his family were in a serious car accident, and Rodriguez spent the first few months of the season working his way back from a shoulder injury. He finally returned in mid-July and has batted .162/.326/.351 in 47 plate appearances since.
Now, though, the Braves don’t have the need for Rodriguez they once might have — as Bowman notes, Johan Camargo has hit well while playing the leftmost three infield positions for the Braves this year, and the team added another versatile player, Danny Santana, in a trade in May. Meanwhile, the Pirates have been left without Jung Ho Kang this season as the third baseman struggles to get a visa, and the team has gotten poor production at various points from bench players like Philip Gosselin, John Jaso and Max Moroff. Rodriguez will provide them with another option around the infield and at the corner outfield spots. In addition to the remainder of his salary this season, he will make $5MM in 2018.
The 24-year-old Joe was the 39th overall pick out of the University of San Diego in the 2014 draft, but he’s moved through the minors slowly for an early college pick, owing in part to a 2014 back injury but also to his struggles to generate offense commensurate with the corner positions at which he’s played. This season, he’s batted .240/.338/.380 in 28 plate appearances for Double-A Altoona, demonstrating a good batting eye (with a 12.1 BB%) but modest average and power. He did not rank in MLB.com’s list of the Pirates’ top 30 prospects.
radiohead801
That was a brief Atlanta vacay.
CJBoze22
What? Why?
CJBoze22
I mean I understand we have a clog of middle infielders but why would we trade Rodriguez?
bsteady7
He sucks. No actually he’s more valuable to the Pirates than to any other team. Kind of like Pablo to San Fran
ballinbrave
Because he cannot hit!!! Striking out over 50% of time. Quick reaction to poor offseason decision
RunDMC
He’s paid $5.7M next year, and Camargo is proving he’s good enough to be a utility, but maybe not a starter – and at nickels on the dollar to what Sean Rodriguez provided.
That being said, we’re not sure if/when Sean will be the player he was pre-injury (which is a sad truth). Hope he and his family continue to heal.
vacommish
I want to see if Pittsburgh is paying his salary. He still has pop and will be fine when he gets his timing back. Another person signed by the Braves to trade for value that nets a unnamed, little value prospect.
RunDMC
I could be wrong, but that’s the point of claiming someone off waivers, you also assume their contract. If they pass through waivers unclaimed, then their team can choose to DFA them, where another team won’t assume their contract.
Sean has a decent contract that even PIT could assume, along with a history.
Big Green Egg
Camargo is going to be the utility guy…?
Big Green Egg
RunDMC
Yup – he’s not a starter, but he can be a Prado-type…and much cheaper than Sean. Addt savings.
Mack83
Meh, Camargo starting is fine.
RunDMC
That’s not long-term though. Swanson, Albies still in the cards with someone, possibly Mous/3B and Camargo spelling them when needed. We need his defense around.
ballinbrave
All historical indicators stretch Camargo out as utility player. Can still get in 4-5 games a week due to versatility. His stat line is leveling and comparing same amount of at bats at MLB level, Swanson and he are about the same. Major league pitching is figuring out the same holes in his swing as they did Swanson.
coldbeatle89
Well that came out of nowhere.
ballinbrave
The fact that he was actually tradable?
Matt Galvin
Require use to play for them and think still in it.but not.
NicknewsomeATL
Wow.
RunDMC
Shedding more future salary – although not much. Maybe Camargo is the cheaper Sean Rodriguez, while devoting that 2018 $5.7M (I believe) to having more payroll dollars to play with, if they’re serious about improving this offseason.
That being said, if they had a chance to get out of his contract, I’m glad they did.
ballinbrave
Agreed.
chound
It is a common consensus that the Braves will be a player for a big FA. So shedding salary will be important. So basically, what you said boss!
RunDMC
Coppy hasn’t had a significant free agent contract, so still interested in seeing if he can’t repeat Wren’s failings and treat the Braves like they’re the Nationals – having to overpay guys to come play for us.
JDSchneck
I liked when we got Sean to start off, but his injury and slow start has made this singing a bit of a failure. It’s good that he’s back home, and good for the Braves for getting a minor league catcher, we needed more depth at that position
RunDMC
We actually have A LOT of depth at the catching position at most every level (AAA notwithstanding). They’ve really focused on it with Brett Cumberland, Alex Jackson (!!!), Lucas Herbert, Kade Scqvick (sp?), and Drew Lugbauer (who won’t stay C with that bat), not including Abrahan Gutierrez and I think William Contreras.
Biggest reason: salary relief, but Coppy loves a wild card.
southi
Braves have much more depth at catcher in the minors than most casual fans realize. Alex Jackson and Brett Cumberland may be the biggest names known but watch out for William Contreras (Cubs catcher Wilson’s younger brother) down in Danville.
The Braves just don’t have a top tier two way catcher prospect in the upper levels right now.
BucSox
Connor Joe is not a C. I have no idea why he was listed that way. He hasn’t caught in a long time. He is only a marginally good defensive OF. He strikes out a lot too.
Bravos fan
Back home he goes….best of luck! Like to know who the upside catcher to get in return…..
bballblk
He’s baaaaack
wisdomtree
Who knows, Sean Rodriguez may be the Braves new Kelly Johnson.
RunDMC
Sean Rodriguez is the Pirates’ Kelly Johnson.
casualatlfan
Makes a lot of sense overall, given how Camargo and Santana have emerged as utility guys overall, and eases what’s been a bit of a roster crunch in regards to the bench. Still sucks a bit, though, especially with how he tried so hard to get back early from his injury.
HarveyD82
wild card here we come…
philwauke
Connor Joe is who they got. didn’t know he was a catcher?
abravesfan
He was a catcher prospect when drafted back in 2014 out of college. I wonder if the Braves will convert him back to catching (like what they did with Alex Jackson).
BucSox
Are the Braves fans of below average catchers? If so then yeah convert him back. But in all seriousness. OF is his only real position. He was apparently an awful 3B and 1B too.
jdolan74
Wow, thank god we we able to unload that contract. Huge savings. I think the Braves bring back Brandon Phillips next year to play third with Camargo spelling him, along with being insurance for Swanson should he not figure it out. Our offense has been pretty solid this year. I think we even bring back Suzuki.
C Flowers
1B Freeman
2B Albies
3B Phillips
SS Swanson
LF Kemp
CF Inciarte
RF Markakis
Suzuki, M. Adams, Camargo, Garcia, L. Adams or Santana
I still think this is a solid team. Just need to lockdown the pitching and pen!
AUTiger7222
I really don’t want to deal with another year of Phillips, Kemp and Markakis on this team.
knoxchristopher79
Amen
chound
BP can still play but I really doubt it will be with the Braves.
AUTiger7222
Something that no one is mentioning that needs to be considered here is that the Braves are going to have to protect a lot of guys from the Rule V draft in December. Moving Sean Rodriguez, not only sheds salary at a position where the Braves have much cheap options, but it clears a 40-man spot for 2018.
bbritton209
For Connor Joe, I would have rather pulled him back off of waivers and dealt him openly in the off season. Not even worth the effort to trade him for that
casualatlfan
He hasn’t really looked good at all since he came back, so there’s always a chance that he doesn’t really quite recover. Because of that, getting rid of some salary owed for next year, and having other guys who can essentially take his place, it makes sense for the Braves to trade him now to at least get someone for him.