Quick Hits: Alonso, Mariners, Pirates, Kang, Mets

Seattle acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso from Oakland in a waiver trade on Sunday. It turns out the Mariners had been pursuing Alonso since before the non-waiver deadline on July 31, general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters, including Greg Johns of MLB.com. Dipoto “couldn’t quite push it over the goal line,” though. The executive went on to suggest that Alonso, an impending free agent, could be more than a rental for the Mariners. “In this case, it’s a guy who fits us not just now, but potentially moving forward. What better way to get to know a player than have him join you?”
More on Seattle and a pair of National League clubs:
- While the Mariners bolstered their lineup Sunday in picking up Alonso, their bullpen may have taken a sizable step backward. Reliever David Phelps, whom the M’s acquired in July from the Marlins, left the first game of Seattle’s doubleheader against the Royals on Sunday with right elbow discomfort. That’s “never a good thing,” notes the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish, who relays that Phelps’ fastball velocity was noticeably down during his shortened, seven-pitch frame. The Mariners are now left to hope for positive news regarding Phelps, who has been lights-out since joining his new club. Phelps has pitched seven innings of six-hit, two-run ball and posted an 11:1 K:BB ratio as a Mariner.
- The Pirates made a noteworthy trade of their own this weekend when they reacquired utilityman Sean Rodriguez from the Braves on Saturday. Rodriguez will provide further infield insurance in the event Jung Ho Kang never returns to the United States, writes Adam Berry of MLB.com. Kang has been stuck in South Korea and unable to get a visa since he was arrested and charged with his third DUI over the winter. GM Neal Huntington admitted last month that Kang probably won’t return this year. He took a more drastic step Sunday, saying: “That’s been an unfortunate reality from the outset that he may never get a visa again. We worked the process, worked the process again and have not gotten a different result. We’ll attack it in different ways again the next time through and hope there is a different outcome. We do need to begin to prepare as if he’s not coming back.” Because Kang’s on the restricted list, he hasn’t collected any of his $2.75MM salary for this season. He’s under Pirates control through 2019.
- The Mets will promote first base prospect Dominic Smith this month, GM Sandy Alderson implied to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com and other reporters. It just hasn’t happened yet because of the Mets’ logjam of veteran infielders, including the first base platoon of Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores. Bruce is an obvious trade candidate, but even if the Mets are unable to find a taker for the soon-to-be free agent this month, Smith will come up soon and start garnering experience at first. “At some point, we’ll just do it,” Alderson said. “There are player transactions that do take place in the month of August. Often, though, that doesn’t happen until the end of August. But I think at some point, if necessary, we’ll just make the playing time available.” The 22-year-old Smith, Baseball America’s 50th-ranked prospect, has slashed .332/.389/.524 in 486 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas this season. Those numbers have come in an extremely hitter-friendly setting, though Smith’s line is still 34 percent better than Pacific Coast League average, per wRC+.
- Back to the Pirates, who have a highly touted outfield prospect in Austin Meadows, BA’s 22nd-ranked farmhand. Huntington indicated Sunday (via Berry) that Meadows won’t receive a major league promotion this season, thanks to a strained right hamstring. Meadows hasn’t played a Triple-A game since June 21 and is currently rehabbing at the rookie level. Given the time that he has missed, the Bucs have talked to Meadows’ representatives about having him play winter ball.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
I mean 3 DUIs in 3 different countries(correct me if I’m wrong) why would they give you a visa? In their eyes you’d just get another DUI
msjrn509
3 Strikes and your out even here in America,thank God Korea has since.
WAH1447
Sense
JDGoat
I know that it’s good that Kang is being forced to pay for his actions, but as a baseball fan it’s sad. He has so much talent and was really only just getting started.
bsteady7
And that’s exactly why those kinds of people think they can get away with all that stuff. It can lead to more serious crimes with casualties. Just ask Donte Stallworth. So it just has to be done. It is a sad waste though. Should be playing in the MLB if he had got a cab.
bleacherbum
Pssssh ordering an uber or a lyft is way easier now days than calling or waiving down a cab ever used to be, not to mention cheaper and at the touch of a smartphone. I’m sure they have a those type of services running now in Kang’s homeland. Bonehead move by the guy, it’s kinda like Mejia from the Mets. We all know the old term “Fool me once, … Fool me twice,… ” well fool me three times and what? Manfred can only gives these guys so much string and if they hang themselves with it then that’s on them but they have had plenty of opportunities to fix the issues, so nobody should feel bad, just wish they could get hope and be honest, responsible adults functioning in society.
hiflew
Why are people surprised when drunk people don’t show the best judgment? It is not exactly the drug you take to improve your judgment after all. Besides without alcohol, half of us probably wouldn’t even exist.
I’m not saying he should be given a pass by any means, but people really need to lower their expectations of drunk people doing the right thing. When you consume alcohol, you do not make the same coherent decisions that you’d made when sober.
skrockij89
M’s just can’t catch a break. Two games over .500 is still impressive with the amount of injuries so far.
bucsfan
Not surprised about Meadows. He frankly hasn’t earned a promotion either. Interesting to hear that the Bucs want him to play winter ball–I hope he does. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see them keep Glasnow in the minors until September as they would steal a year of control keeping him down past August 23rd.
Retired NFL Player
Typical Bucs. Playing it cheap, not going for it. Except the years when they were contenders, the GM went for it. Wait…that’s every other MLB team, not the Bucs.
julyn82001
Alonso is a tremendous pick… The A’s are young and focusing in getting a new stadium, it is what it is…
tylerall5
If Kang is on the restricted list, does it still burn through a year (or more depending on how the situation unfolds) or does his contract continue to roll until he comes back?
Michael Chaney
His contract tolls and he doesn’t accumulate any service time or salary…it’s basically like he’s not a member of the team
notagain27
It is a salary dump by the A’s. What level prospect did the A’s get for a All Star 1B rental. Seattle needs pitching, not more offense.
WsuMojo
Shame about Phelps, likely TJ surgery so he will never pitch in a Mariner jersey again. $5 mil next year to a reliever who won’t throw a single pitch for us.
Michael Chaney
I’ve been interested in the possibility of the Indians going after Jay Bruce as a corner outfield/first base/bench bat option…at this point, I’d imagine they could practically get him for free
padam
Mets are seriously thinking about making a QO to him. They’d get compensation if he signs elsewhere (most likely a first or second round pick), so the offer would need to be decent. Or, they sign him for another year and go at it again.
Michael Chaney
I’ve read stuff saying the same thing so it’s quite possible he does get one, but he’s a borderline candidate and with the way the market has been for hitters lately, I’d be surprised if he gets one in the end
Strauss
Leave kang in North Korea