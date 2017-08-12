Rangers Claim Phil Gosselin From Pirates

The Rangers have claimed utilityman Phil Gosselin from the Pirates and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock. They’ve also outrighted infielder Tyler Smith to Round Rock.
The Pirates acquired Gosselin in a minor trade this spring after the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. Gosselin has split his time between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis this season, batting just .150/.190/.175 in limited duty in the big leagues and .266/.304/.336 at Triple-A. He can be optioned, but he doesn’t really play shortstop, giving him somewhat limited utility as a bench piece, and the Pirates likely thought he was expendable with the addition of Sean Rodriguez last week. The 28-year-old Gosselin has shown a bit of offensive ability in parts of five seasons in the big leagues, batting .272/.320/.368.
The Rangers claimed the 26-year-old Smith from the Mariners late last month. He’s hit .237/.326/.342 at the Triple-A level this season and has mostly played shortstop. He collected three hits in brief big-league duty with Seattle earlier this year.
Comments
Phillies2017
Was this an instance of trade waivers or outright waivers?
leefieux
‘Who cares’ waivers?
The Goose is gone, never to return.
DaveP
If by “trade waivers” you mean revocable waivers – then no. He was designated for assignment for the purpose of clearing a 40 man spot. He was put on irrevocable waivers and isn’t really a loss.
connfyoozed
Some trades seem like a decent idea worth a shot at the time, but fail spectacularly. This was one of those times. He was supposed to be a Sean Rodriguez replacement, and ended up getting replaced by Sean Rodriguez.