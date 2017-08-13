Rangers Release Pete Kozma

The Rangers have released infielder Pete Kozma from his minor league contract, as per John Blake, the team’s executive VP of communications (Twitter link). Texas designated Kozma for assignment and outrighted him off the 40-man roster in July.
Kozma was claimed off waivers from the Yankees at the end of April, appearing in 28 games for Texas and playing around the diamond at all four infield positions. For the season as a whole, Kozma has played in 39 games with the Rangers and Yankees but made only 51 plate appearances, largely serving as a late-game defensive sub or pinch-runner. Kozma only has a .378 OPS for the year, continuing his career-long status as a light-hitting utility specialist.
Comments
Howard-NY13
And probably his career is over
connfyoozed
Career, maybe. Major league career, probably. Pete could hang around for a few years as a Paul Janish/John McDonald type: some team stashed him in AAA in case of emergency.
bastros88
John McDonald, haven’t heard that name in years
davidcoonce74
John McDonald, the player once traded for himself.
bastros88
he was so good, the only player that could match his trade value, was himself
pepesilvia
Bad player no business in the major leagues.
tharrie0820
Bring on the kozmanaut!
bastros88
sacrifice him to the defense gods
madmanTX
And none of you could outplay him, so…
ReverieDays
How is that relevant? Nobody here claims to be baseball players. We are fans with the right to point out that a guy who plays the game isn’t very good at it.
RytheStunner
That argument is one of the biggest fallacies that people reference. “You can’t be critical of a player because you can’t do any better.”
That’s like saying I can’t criticize a surgeon who botched my heart surgery because I wasn’t able to perform my own heart surgery.
flex_savage
not even true
bastros88
that’s like saying I can’t have an opinion on a movie because I’m not a movie producer.
kiddhoff
Ill never forget when the Cardinals beat the Braves in the play-in game due to the infield fly rule. Thats what I remember most about Kosma. Then Braves fans threw trash onto the field
free2131
You mean the outfield fly rule, right?
AZPat
Sign him as a pitcher.