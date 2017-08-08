Mariners Acquire Ernesto Frieri

The Rangers announced that they’ve traded right-hander Ernesto Frieri to the Mariners in exchange for cash. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times first reported the swap and adds that Frieri will help to round out a depleted bullpen in Triple-A Tacoma for the time being (Twitter links). He’s not on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding move is necessary.
Frieri, 32, returned to the Majors in 2017 after sitting out the 2016 campaign entirely (outside of a stint in the Dominican Winter League). The former Angels closer drummed up some interest by pitching for his native Colombia in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. That showing helped Frieri to latch on with the Yankees on a minors pact, and he later signed with the Rangers after opting out of that pact with New York. He pitched seven innings out of the Texas ’pen, allowing four runs on six hits and six walks with five strikeouts.
While those numbers aren’t pretty, Frieri has a strong 2.63 ERA with 11.2 K/9 against 4.0 BB/9 in 27 1/3 Triple-A frames this year — including 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball with an 8-to-3 K/BB ratio since last being sent to Triple-A by Texas. He’s mostly a depth option for now, it seems, but Frieri does have a solid overall track record in the Majors, even in spite of his lack of recent results.
In 303 1/3 big league innings, he owns a 3.59 ERA with 11.5 K/9 and 4.2 BB/9. Frieri is an extreme fly-ball pitcher (career 26.4 percent ground-ball rate), though if he reaches the Majors, concerns surrounding that trait could be somewhat mitigated by the spacious dimensions of Seattle’s Safeco Field and an excellent Mariners outfield defense.
Comments
nmendoza44
DiP has been in an acquiring mood this week. As he is for like 3/4 of the year anyway.
Steve Adams
Presumably, the “down” quarter you implied there is a reference to the quarter of the year that Dipoto spends sleeping?
I kid, I kid.
We all know that Dipoto doesn’t sleep.
nmendoza44
He probably dreams about acquiring sheep and fences.
Whos123
I think he’s a pretty solid guy. He had good life in his fastball with the rangers but his command was a bit iffy
angels fan
Wants any angel/former angel he can get his hands on
angelsfan4life
He only wants players that failed with the Angels, so he can prove that he wasn’t the problem with the Angels.
madmanTX
Hah, that’s a long list of players who failed with the Angels.
SF_Giants
Except for Mark Trumbo. DiPoto traded him twice.
JDGoat
Smart dude. That guy isn’t very good, even when he hit 40 homers
25thman
I think that Frieri will be a solid addition to the M’s young bullpen. Especially that they are contenders for the postseason they will want experienced guys. I think he will fit in nicely as an 8th inning guy to lead up to Diaz. He’s certainly proved himself capable following a great minor league season.
rocky7
Wow, you must be an optimist as this guy hasn’t had a good year since dirt was created….seriously, you must be being cynical regarding how he’s a “solid addition to the M’s bullpen.”.
I think experience will not compensate for a lack of ability to get batters out, and minor league numbers don’t necessarily translate especially during what might be a playoff run.
He’s not The Answer….he’s the Question!
Cubsfan0331
They really traded him for $1?