Red Sox Designate Noe Ramirez For Assignment

The Red Sox announced on Thursday that they’ve designated right-handed reliever Noe Ramirez for assignment. Ramirez’s roster spot will go to lefty Roenis Elias, who has been activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Ramirez, 27, totaled 4 2/3 innings in two appearances with Boston this season and has posted a combined 4.99 ERA in 30 2/3 frames across the past three seasons with the Red Sox. In that time, he’s averaged 9.4 K/9, 4.7 BB/9 and 2.64 HR/9 with a 36.4 percent ground-ball rate. Ramirez has a history of missing bats and posting solid ERA marks in Triple-A (9.9 K/9, 2.60 ERA in 135 innings there), but he’s averaged just under 90 mph on his fastball as a big leaguer. He does have one option year remaining, so a club in need of ’pen help could take a shot on his minor league track record and keep him beyond the current season without needing to risk waiver placement.