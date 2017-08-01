Red Sox Place Dustin Pedroia On 10-Day DL

The Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL with knee inflammation, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to just-acquired righty Addison Reed.

Boston had been waiting for Pedroia to be seen by a specialist today, and evidently the result coming out of his check-up was to allow more time for rest. The same joint was operated on last fall, so the club will surely exercise some added caution.

That said, there’s no indication at the moment that there’s any reason for broader concern. Pedroia is still a productive player as he closes in on his 34th birthday, having recorded a .307/.381/.411 batting line with quality defensive metrics through his 85 games this year, though for the second straight year he has rated among the game’s worst baserunners.

Fortunately for the Sox, the team’s pre-deadline addition of Eduardo Nunez and promotion of Rafael Devers will allow the club to fill the void without much issue. The former has slotted in at second in Pedroia’s place over the past three games, while the latter is off to an impressive start through his first six games in the majors.