Royals Place Trevor Cahill On DL

The Royals have placed right-hander Trevor Cahill on the disabled list with an impingement in his throwing shoulder and recalled fellow righty Kevin McCarthy from Triple-A, tweets Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com.
Cahill’s injury is the latest and most significant setback during what has been a difficult Royals tenure for the 29-year-old. Kansas City made an aggressive move to acquire Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter in a late-July trade with the Padres, but the success Cahill had in San Diego over the season’s first few months hasn’t transferred to his new setting.
Cahill has made three starts with the Royals and failed to exceed 4 2/3 frames in any of those outings. Overall, he has tossed 11 innings since the trade and yielded 10 earned runs on 18 hits and nine walks, with just six strikeouts, helping to contribute to the Royals’ post-deadline skid. The club has dropped seven of nine this month to fall to 57-56, yet it’s still just one game out of a wild-card spot in a jam-packed American League race.
While it’s unclear exactly how long Cahill will be on the shelf, a shoulder impingement typically requires at least a few weeks to recover, and it comes at an especially inopportune time for the free agent-to-be. All the more troubling is that Cahill missed time earlier this season with shoulder issues.
As they await Cahill’s return, the Royals are likely to turn to righty Jake Junis, who’s currently in Triple-A, to grab the open spot in their rotation, per Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star (Twitter link).
juicemane
AJ Preller especial! Cha Chinga
LADreamin
Got a bad throwing arm? Go to the Padres and let ole AJ spray a little rust-oleum, trot you out onto Petco park a few times and send you off to a contender. Practiced and proven method, join today!
TheWestCoastRyan
Wait for it…
bringinthereliefpitcher
Royals have filed a complaint against the Padres demanding the ability to rescind the Cahill for Strahm part of the trade immediately- future headline almost guaranteed.
bleacherbum
I mean Strahm is currently hurt as well so you can’t really complain about him. To be honest, even without Cahill the Royals still control Maurer and Buchter in the back end of that bullpen for years to come so this trade really holds its value from them.
Wood was a salary dump, Cahill is a free agent at season’s end so the real trade if you look at the meat and bones is two quality back end relievers with team control, Buchter/ Maurer for two prospects who have high ceilings but are obviously unproven at the moment, Strahm/Perez. So let’s not over-react just yet people.
floridapinstripes
you can try to make this about the future and the bullpen but the Present and the starting pitching is much more important to the Royals who basically only have this year to win.
Mr.Padre
I mean with AJ’s reputation it looks bad. But he made 3 starts since the trade. How would AJ see 3 starts down the road?
GareBear
Preller strikes again
bastros88
that would be something if the royals didn’t make the postseason, which, by the look of things, they won’t
clrrogers
I wonder if the Royals re-engage talks with the Blue Jays on Marco Estrada now.
paulnewman
Cahill was placed on the DL in May with a similar shoulder problem.
lesterdnightfly
Loved Kevin McCarthy in Death of a Salesman and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
Phattey
Best comment of the day ^
opethsdeliverance
He most have spent too much time during close grip upright rows for the ballpark ho..es!
David Galvan
Chacin is still available.