Rubby De La Rosa To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Diamondbacks right-hander Rubby De La Rosa will require Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, manager Torey Lovullo announced today. This will mark the second Tommy John procedure of De La Rosa’s career, as he had the same surgery back in 2011.
It’s obviously discouraging news for the 28-year-old De La Rosa, who battled elbow issues in 2016 and underwent stem cell therapy last September in an effort to avoid a second Tommy John procedure. Those elbow concerns led the D-backs to non-tender De La Rosa last winter, but he re-upped with the Snakes on a minor league deal shortly thereafter.
De La Rosa missed some time earlier this season, but he ultimately worked his way back to the Majors after tossing 24 1/3 strong innings of work in the minors as he ramped up. He’d appear in just nine games this season, though, totaling 7 2/3 innings with a 4.70 ERA before again landing on the disabled list. He’ll now be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season and could conceivably miss all of the 2018 campaign given the timing of the operation and the fact that this is his second time going through the procedure.
Comments
jackstein
Breaks your heart seeing some guys just can’t catch a break concerning arm issues Who would otherwise be a decent arm to have in the pen
mack22
2nd time since 2011 he might want to consider another line of work
schellis
Not the first dback to double or even triple dip with tj here in recent years.
Solaris611
Either that or learn to master the knuckleball. He could pitch well into his 40s making that adjustment
qbass187
Ah man. Poor kid.
nmendoza44
“the next Pedro Martinez”, the Dodgers happened to ruin his and Nathan Eovaldi’ career by calling them up, and treating them like they were legitimately ready WAY too soon, him and Eovaldi basically had nothing other than their fastball.