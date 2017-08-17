Rubby De La Rosa To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Diamondbacks right-hander Rubby De La Rosa will require Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, manager Torey Lovullo announced today. This will mark the second Tommy John procedure of De La Rosa’s career, as he had the same surgery back in 2011.

It’s obviously discouraging news for the 28-year-old De La Rosa, who battled elbow issues in 2016 and underwent stem cell therapy last September in an effort to avoid a second Tommy John procedure. Those elbow concerns led the D-backs to non-tender De La Rosa last winter, but he re-upped with the Snakes on a minor league deal shortly thereafter.

De La Rosa missed some time earlier this season, but he ultimately worked his way back to the Majors after tossing 24 1/3 strong innings of work in the minors as he ramped up. He’d appear in just nine games this season, though, totaling 7 2/3 innings with a 4.70 ERA before again landing on the disabled list. He’ll now be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season and could conceivably miss all of the 2018 campaign given the timing of the operation and the fact that this is his second time going through the procedure.